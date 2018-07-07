Airtel counters JioGigaFiber, removes broadband FUP limit in select circles

To take on Reliance JioGigaFiber, Bharti Airtel has started to remove Fair Usage Policy (FUP) limit on its broadband plans in select circles across India. To take on Reliance JioGigaFiber, Bharti Airtel has started to remove Fair Usage Policy (FUP) limit on its broadband plans in select circles across India.

Airtel has started to remove Fair Usage Policy (FUP) limit on its broadband plans in select circles across India. The move is aimed to take on Reliance JioGigaFiber, registrations for which begin August 15 in 1,100 cities in the country. As per a report by TelecomTalk, Airtel has removed FUP broadband limit in Hyderabad, and has also streamlined its offerings to four plans, compared to five previously. Airtel’s monthly broadband plans in Hyderabad start at Rs 349 and go up to Rs 1299.

Airtel’s Rs 349 monthly broadband plan offers up to 8 Mbps speed, while its Rs 449 plan gives users up to 16 Mbps speed. The Rs 699 and Rs 1299 plans offer up to 40 Mbps and up to 100 Mbps speed respectively. The plans come bundled with unlimited local and STD calls as well as unlimited broadband data. Bonus data or data rollover facility are not included. The Rs 699 and Rs 1299 broadband offers also give users access to Amazon Prime membership.

However, the unlimited speed on broadband plans come with a catch. ” Unlimited plans are available in selected cities only for non-commercial usage. Commercial usage is defined as usage above 3TB/month,” reads Airtel Broadband terms and conditions. This means the plans are not truly unlimited. In is unclear when Airtel plans to roll out such an offer for other circles.

Reliance Jio announced its JioFiber service at the company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) on July 5. The company calls JioGigaFiber the advanced fiber-based broadband solution, and provides speeds up to 1Gbps. The all-in-one broadband service consists of the GigaFiber router and GigaFiber set-up-box. The rollout of JioGigaFiber will be prioritised in localities based on the interest it has received from registrations.

