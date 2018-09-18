Airtel brings five recharges for prepaid users that offer up to 126GB of data

Airtel brings five prepaid recharges for first-time users with price ranging from Rs 178 Airtel brings five prepaid recharges for first-time users with price ranging from Rs 178

Airtel has launched five prepaid recharges for new users who join the network. Airtel is providing new subscribers First Recharge (FRC) prepaid plans with price ranging from Rs 178 to Rs 559 and as much as 126GB data. The five recharges come in ‘denominations’ of Rs 178, Rs 229, Rs 344, Rs 495 and Rs 559. These combo Airtel recharges that offer data, unlimited voice call and SMS benefits can be purchased via MyAirtel app, the company’s website or while buying a SIM card from the store.

According to Telecom Talk, the Rs 178 recharge pack will offer 1GB of 3G/4G data per day, unlimited local, STD and roaming outgoing calls and 100 SMS per day for a validity period of 28 days. The Rs 229 prepaid plan will offer first-time users 1.4GB of data per day, unlimited voice calling even in national roaming, and 100 SMS per day for a validity of 28 days. Notably, Rs 149 and Rs 199 plans offer similar benefits to that of the new FRC 178 and FRC 229 for existing prepaid subscribers.

Meanwhile, the Airtel FRC 344 will give users 2GB data, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day for a validity period of 28 days. As for the FRC 495 and FRC 559 prepaid plans, both will provide Airtel prepaid users 1.4GB of data benefit per day, unlimited local, STD and roaming outgoing calls, 100 SMS free per day with a respective validity period of 84 days and 90 days.

As per Telecom Talk, Airtel in its terms and conditions cited that if the company finds a user misusing the unlimited voice calling benefit, then the benefit will be taken off from the particular mobile number. These FRC plans are available only for new customers and can be purchased via MyAirtel app or website, other than at the time of availing the SIM card.

