Airtel’s BlueJeans video conferencing platform aims to take on JioMeet, Zoom

Bharti Airtel debuts its new video conferencing app today called Airtel BlueJeans. The app will go up against the recently launched JioMeet, and some of the other popular video conference platform Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, among others. For its video conferencing platform, Airtel has partnered with Verizon-owned BlueJeans and is targeting enterprise customers initially.

Airtel BlueJeans is currently available for a free trial. Interested customers can register on the company’s official website by submitting their details, after which the trial will be activated within 24 hours of registration.

Everything about Airtel BlueJeans

Airtel BlueJeans comes with enterprise-grade security and includes features like real-time meetings analytics and live meeting controls. According to OnlyTech, users will also get an option to call mobile phones starting at 50 paise per call. The Airtel Audio Bridge integration will enable calling services for users.

The software will work across desktop and mobile platforms. Apart from the dedicated apps, users will also be able to access the service using its web interface and virtual desktop infrastructures based on SIP or H.323 standards.

Airtel will offer its customers local support alongside a dedicated Command Center for administrators, with which customers can get insights on meeting performance, network conditions and user-focussed return on investment (RoI).

All of the data collected by the company will be hosted locally in the country. Airtel claims that all of the video, audio and content transmission will be secured with AES-256 GCM encryption. All meetings will have to go through a two-step authentication process.

Note: You can also get a BlueJeans subscription from the company itself. However, it will not include any of the additional features being added by Airtel.

