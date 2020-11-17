Adobe Photoshop beta for ARM based PCs released; currently missing many tools

It is being said that the new native ARM version of Photoshop will help improve performance by a lot. (Image: Adobe)

Both Apple and Microsoft have launched ARM-based PCs, the Surface Pro X and M1-powered Macs. Adobe has now released the ARM64 beta version of its Photoshop software for Windows and macOS. This will allow the users to run Photoshop natively on their ARM-based PCs. Currently, the software runs via emulation on Windows and via Apple’s Rosetta 2 software on macOS.

Microsoft Surface Pro X, Macbook Pro, Macbook Air and Mac Mini are the only devices powered by using ARM architectures for their chipsets.

It is being said that the new native ARM version of Photoshop will help improve performance by a lot. However, due to the app currently being in its beta stages, a number of features are missing. These missing features include content-aware fill, patch tool, healing brush and more. Apart from this, there are also a number of known issues for both macOS and Windows versions. But the company does note that a number of features and bug fixes will be added to Photoshop within a few weeks.

The new ARM64 beta version of Photoshop is currently not supported for daily workloads according to the company. However, if you want to test it out, you can access it from the beta apps tab in the Creative Cloud desktop app.

Photoshop is currently the only app for which Adobe has started pushing out support for ARM-based systems. Other Creative Cloud apps could soon follow, but the company has officially not revealed any details regarding this.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd