Adobe launches Liquid Mode for PDFs: What is it? How to use?

Adobe wants to bring more Sensei technology into all of its document products and services. (Image: Adobe)

Adobe has announced the launch of its new Liquid Mode, which it is calling “the first step in a multi-year vision to fundamentally change the way people consume digital documents.” This new mode uses the company’s own Sensei AI framework to understand the structure of PDFs and make them more interactive and mobile friendly.

Liquid Mode is now available inside of the Adobe Acrobat Reader mobile app for iOS, Android and Chromebooks. The feature will soon be made available for desktops and browsers.

After updating the app, you can open a PDF in Acrobat Reader, after which it will check if the PDF will work with Liquid Mode or not. If it is compatible then the Liquid Mode button will light up. You can tap the button and the file is sent to Adobe’s Document Cloud for processing. After the process is complete, the restructured document will show up. You can tweak the font size and line spacing also.

The new Liquid Mode will use headers and structures to build a tappable table of contents, allowing users to hop from section to section. The company claims that the new feature is non-destructive, which means that nothing will change in the original PDF.

The company claims that it wants to bring more Sensei technology into all of its document products and services. With the help of which using PDFs will become extremely easy.

“This year has brought digital tools to the forefront and established their criticality to business continuity, resilience and success. With the launch of Liquid Mode – a breakthrough technology powered by years of deep ML research, document reading will now become a first-class experience on mobile. With no need to pinch and zoom and easy navigation, documents will be as easy to read as web pages. This is just a first step in our multi-year journey to fundamentally change the way people consume digital documents, and the way organizations extract information from PDFs,” said Abhigyan Modi, Country Manager of Adobe India and VP Engineering of Adobe Document Cloud.

