scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 24, 2022

A step-by-step guide to Instagram Dual: The new reels format

Instagram has introduced new updates to its Reels feature including Dual, where users can record Reels using both the front and rear camera on their phone simultaneously. Here are some of the new changes to Instagram Reels and how you can use them.

By: Tech Desk | Thalassery |
Updated: July 24, 2022 10:53:47 am
In the coming weeks, all videos uploaded to Instagram (under 15 minutes of length) will automatically be Reels. (Image credit: Instagram)

Instagram has announced a host of new changes to Reels, including the addition of Dual, Templates and making all videos under 15 minutes Reels by default. Here are the new changes introduced by the Meta-owned social media platform and how you can use them.

Also Read |Instagram launches Maps to help users find popular locations and businesses

Instagram Dual Reels

Dual will allow users to record something using the rear camera on their phone while also filming their own reaction to it with the front camera. When you do this, you will get an Instagram Reel where the video taken with the rear camera occupies most of the screen with a small window showing your reaction to the main video. Here is how you can use the Dual feature.

Open the Instagram app on your phone
Tap on the plus icon at the top right of the screen
Select the “Reel” option
On the screen that appears, you will see a list of options on the left side
Tap the down arrow to show all options
Select the camera icon with the “Dual” label
Now, tap the record icon in the centre to record the video
After you are done recording, you can add effects, music and other effects just like with other Reels videos.

Instagram Reels Template

Instagram now allows users to create Reels based on Reels that have already been created by other creators. All you need to do is click on the camera icon at the top right of the screen when viewing a Reel and the app will let you add your own images and videos to a Reel with pre-loaded music and placeholder clips based on the Reel you selected.

Reels will be the default video format on Instagram

In the coming weeks, all videos shorter than 15 minutes uploaded to Instagram will automatically become Reels. Instagram is making Reels the default video format on the platform and will be consolidating the Reels and videos tab into one tab. But this change will not take effect retroactively and all videos uploaded in the past will stay as videos.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found fortnight after ...Premium
‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found fortnight after ...
Fertiliser imports from Russia up, make up 20% of total in April-JunePremium
Fertiliser imports from Russia up, make up 20% of total in April-June
ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ workPremium
ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ work
Risque, risk-taking, and being MallikaPremium
Risque, risk-taking, and being Mallika

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatars

Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatars

Premium
Telangana Governor comes to rescue of IPS officer onboard flight

Telangana Governor comes to rescue of IPS officer onboard flight

Lenovo Yoga AIO 7: A statement piece, in every sense
Tech review

Lenovo Yoga AIO 7: A statement piece, in every sense

Who will be CM? Who won't? Karnataka Cong has a problem

Who will be CM? Who won't? Karnataka Cong has a problem

SSC recruitment scam: Petitions and protests helped flag ‘irregularities’

SSC recruitment scam: Petitions and protests helped flag ‘irregularities’

WHO sounds highest alarm level for monkeypox

WHO sounds highest alarm level for monkeypox

Gwalior village mourns its dead, 3 belonged to one extended family
Kanwariyas mowed down

Gwalior village mourns its dead, 3 belonged to one extended family

‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found after they left BRO project

‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found after they left BRO project

Premium
Kochi girl who topped in disabled category is also a YouTuber, singer and speaker
CBSE Class XII topper

Kochi girl who topped in disabled category is also a YouTuber, singer and speaker

Recalling how Manoj Kumar came to be known as Bharat Kumar in Hindi cinema
85th birthday

Recalling how Manoj Kumar came to be known as Bharat Kumar in Hindi cinema

Is 'The Great Wave off Kanagawa' the most famous Japanese artwork?
Behind the Art

Is 'The Great Wave off Kanagawa' the most famous Japanese artwork?

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Oppo Reno8 Pro's front screen is in this photo
Oppo Reno8, Reno8 Pro and Enco X2 launched: Here’s a closer look
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Jul 24: Latest News
Advertisement