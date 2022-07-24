A step-by-step guide to Instagram Dual: The new reels format

Updated: July 24, 2022 10:53:47 am
Instagram has announced a host of new changes to Reels, including the addition of Dual, Templates and making all videos under 15 minutes Reels by default. Here are the new changes introduced by the Meta-owned social media platform and how you can use them.
Instagram Dual Reels
Dual will allow users to record something using the rear camera on their phone while also filming their own reaction to it with the front camera. When you do this, you will get an Instagram Reel where the video taken with the rear camera occupies most of the screen with a small window showing your reaction to the main video. Here is how you can use the Dual feature.
Open the Instagram app on your phone
Tap on the plus icon at the top right of the screen
Select the “Reel” option
On the screen that appears, you will see a list of options on the left side
Tap the down arrow to show all options
Select the camera icon with the “Dual” label
Now, tap the record icon in the centre to record the video
After you are done recording, you can add effects, music and other effects just like with other Reels videos.
📣 Reels Updates 📣
We’re announcing new features making it easier and more fun to collaborate, create and share Reels. These updates include:
– Reels Video Merge
– Reels Templates
– Remix Improvements
– Dual Camera
Check them out and let me know what you think 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/XZUiqmANSX
— Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) July 21, 2022
Instagram Reels Template
Instagram now allows users to create Reels based on Reels that have already been created by other creators. All you need to do is click on the camera icon at the top right of the screen when viewing a Reel and the app will let you add your own images and videos to a Reel with pre-loaded music and placeholder clips based on the Reel you selected.
Reels will be the default video format on Instagram
In the coming weeks, all videos shorter than 15 minutes uploaded to Instagram will automatically become Reels. Instagram is making Reels the default video format on the platform and will be consolidating the Reels and videos tab into one tab. But this change will not take effect retroactively and all videos uploaded in the past will stay as videos.
