7 lesser-known Telegram tips and tricks you should be aware of

Telegram is a free instant messaging platform with a special emphasis on security. The open-source, cross-platform service offers end-to-end encrypted video calling, VoIP, file sharing and several other features. Additionally, the platform also provides optional end-to-end encrypted “secret” chats. The Telegram app for Android has more than 500 million downloads on the Google Play Store. Here are some tips and tricks that you should know about to enhance your experience while using the app.

1. Edit Sent Messages

Telegram allows you to edit messages that have already been sent. To achieve the same you will need to select the sent message you want to edit and tap on the “Edit (pen)” icon at the top. The app will show you an “Edited” label after you have made the changes. It is important to note that you can only edit messages up to 48 hours after sending them.

2. Silent Messages

In case the user who you want to message is busy but you still want to send them a message without disturbing them you can do so by using the silent messages feature. When sending messages using this feature, the messages will be sent without making a sound or vibration even if the recipient has not turned on the ‘Do not disturb mode. To use this feature, type your message and then tap and hold the “send” button. You can then choose “Send without sound” and you are done.

3. Schedule Messages

You can schedule your messages on Telegram. You can schedule a message just by pressing and holding the “send” button. Here, choose “Schedule message” and pick the date and time. The message will be sent at your preferred time

4. Self-destruct Media in Normal Chats

The app allows you to choose a specific time for media to Self-destruct. The feature was earlier limited to the separate “Secret Chat” option only. However, with the recent update, now you can self-destruct media like photos and videos on normal chats too. To achieve the same select a photo or video and then tap on the “timer” button. You can then choose the time after which the media will be deleted automatically.

5. Delete Sender’s Message

While using Telegram, you can delete the messages that you have sent on the app and also delete the messages sent by other users. To make use of this particular feature, select the received message and tap on the delete button. You can then select “Also delete for X” and tap on “Delete”. The message will then disappear from both ends.

6. Edit Videos

You can edit videos on the Telegram To make use of the feature, open a chat and select the desired video that you want to send. Next tap on the tuning icon to open the new video editor. You can adjust various elements including saturation, contrast, exposure, and more.

7. Quick GIF and YouTube Search

If you wish to send a GIF or a YouTube link without leaving the Telegram app, you can do so. Type @gif or @youtube and enter your search query. You will get access to the results on the chat screen itself.

Telegram also allows you select a part of a message without having to copy the whole message to edit it later. To do this, tap and hold on to a message and then again tap and hold to select your part of the message.