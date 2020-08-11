WeChat alternatives: 6 messaging platforms to try instead of the Chinese app

Here's a number of WeChat alternatives for you to take a look at. (Image: WeChat)

The government of India recently implemented a ban on 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok, ShareIt, UC Browser, Likee, WeChat and more. The reason provided by the government states, that these apps were “prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order.”

WeChat was a popular instant messaging platform like Hike and Telegram had a lot of users in the country. Now all these users have been left stranded and need another instant messaging platform to shift their conversations to. This is why we have decided to list a number of WeChat alternatives for you to take a look at.

WhatsApp

WhatsApp currently has over two billion users and is one of the most popular instant messaging apps. The app allows users to chat with each other, make voice calls, make video calls, send media files, add stories, and much more. The app is available on both Apple’s App Store and the Google Play Store, free of cost.

Telegram

The biggest upper hand it has, is that it allows users to create a group chat with up to 200, 000 members. (Image: Reuters) The biggest upper hand it has, is that it allows users to create a group chat with up to 200, 000 members. (Image: Reuters)

Telegram is also one of the most popular instant messaging apps currently available with over 400 million daily active users. It is also one of the most secure messaging apps with 256-bit symmetric AES encryption, 2048-bit RSA encryption and Diffie–Hellman secure key exchange. It sports a clutter free UI and a simple chatting experience. The biggest upper hand it has, is that it allows users to create a group chat with up to 200, 000 members.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile alternatives you can try

Hike Sticker Chat

Hike is a made in India alternative to WeChat, with a lot of the similar features. It is one of the most popular instant messaging apps in India, after WhatsApp and Telegram. It comes with interesting features like hidden chats, HikeMoji, HikeLand, watching content together and more. Just like WhatsApp, it can also let people text each other, send and recieve media files, video call, and more.

Line

Line can do all the things most other instant messaging apps like WhatsApp, Hike and more can do. However, it does have a few tricks up its sleeves, like allowing users to make international calls to phones and landlines at relatively low rates. It also allows the user to select a theme based on their mood.

UC Browser banned: Top 5 alternatives

Messenger

It now even allows users to hold video conferences with up to 50 members at once. (Image: It now even allows users to hold video conferences with up to 50 members at once. (Image: Facebook

Messenger by Facebook lets you connect and chat with all of your Facebook friends and even perform video calls, voice calls and play mini games with them. It now even allows users to hold video conferences with up to 50 members at once.

Snapchat

If you are more frequent at chatting with friends but do not want any old messages to be dug out of the grave, Snapchat is the app for you. It helps you live in the moment and once a message is seen it is gone forever, whether it be a photo or a text. It was the first app to introduce Stories that disappear in 24 hours and just like most other instant messaging apps allows you to video call your friends. The app also lets you play mini-games and stay entertained.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd