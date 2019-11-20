Six tips and tricks for Google Maps that you should definitely know

Google Maps has revolutionised the way we navigate in the unknown territories. The application is a lot more than a digital map that helps you search for places or find the best possible route to your destination. With the help of reviews, pictures, and queries, Google Maps lets users explore things in an area without actually going there. And while advanced features like the AR navigation and a wide-implementation of Street View are yet to come to India, we list out six basic Google Maps tips and tricks that come quite handy.

Commute

Google Maps gives you the option to set up your Home and Work address. Once you are set, you can go to the ‘Commute’ tab available at the bottom of the screen to instantly get direction from your location to your home or office address. Google Maps also shows an alternative route with details about the traffic. You can set your home and work location and Google Maps will also notify how long it will take to get home or to get work each day.

Share your live location

Coordinating with your friends to reach a common destination can be a hassle sometimes or sometimes the road doesn’t feel safe. Google Maps give the option to share the live location that can now be shared using not only Google accounts but also via SMS, WhatsApp, or other messaging apps.

Tap on the Blue dot that represents your location on the map and tap on ‘Share your location’.

You can set the duration for which you want to share the live location as well.

To check the locations shared with you or the people you who have access to your location, you need to tap on the hamburger icon on the top left corner in the Google Maps and tap on ‘Location sharing’.

Share places and addresses on the map

Sharing the exact location of a venue via Google Maps is quite common. Just search for the place on the map and tap on the ‘Share’ button.

Now you just need to select the medium from which you want to share the address and send it to the person or people you want.

If the place you are searching on the map doesn’t come up, you can still share the location. Scroll to the exact location of the venue> Tap and hold on the map> tap on the Share button that comes with the coordinates of the location.

Save a place

Saving a place on Google Maps helps in making a list of places you want to visit or places that you want to compare for your upcoming vacation trip.

All you need to do is tap on a venue and tap on the ‘Save’ tab. Now you will see ‘Starred places’, ‘Want to go’, ‘Favourites’ list. Tap on a list to add the place or you can make a custom list of your own.

Explore restaurants, petrol pumps, ATMs

Exploring an area or things around your location is one of the most useful features on Google Maps. You can look for eateries, petrol pumps, ATMs, hospitals, banks, historical places, clubs, and more with just a simple tap.

You can also search for specific places like Shopping centres, hotels, chemists etc directly in the search box in the Maps app. Before restaurant finding apps like Zomato and Dineout weren’t there, Google Maps was still there to help you search for restaurants. It now gives you the option to reserve a table or call the establishment directly from the app on your smartphone.

For you

The ‘For you’ tab at the bottom of the Google Maps is a personalised feed of places around you. The venues in the list depend on your interest, which is determined by the places you visit or want to visit. it also shows you Local Guide reviews of the places around you.

You can also change the location of the suggested venues by tapping on the ‘Settings’ icon at the top right corner of the screen and add an area for which you want suggestions. You can either replace the area or add multiple areas in the list.

Google has recently announced that it will soon start testing a new feature in Google Maps that will allow users to follow Local Guides in nine cities worldwide including Delhi to see their reviews and photos in the ‘For you’ tab. As of now, Google has not revealed the date from when the testing will start. When it does, you will see the ‘Follow’ button below the Local Guides.