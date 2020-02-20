5+ WhatsApp security features that you should enable right away

Five WhatsApp security features that you should know about. Five WhatsApp security features that you should know about.

With a user base of more than 2 billion people worldwide, WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps on the planet. The Facebook-owned platform leaves no chance to boast about its end-to-end encryption messaging service, but it’s not the only privacy feature on the WhatsApp. The messaging app has a number of other features that give users control over their privacy. We are listing down the features that make chatting on WhatsApp different than other similar platforms.

Two-step authentication

The two-step authentication feature adds an optional security layer to your application. When enabled, WhatsApp asks users a six-digit passcode whenever you log-in with your WhatsApp account on another phone. This code is different from OTP, so even if someone gets hold of your SIM card, no one will be able to log into your account.

WhatsApp also asks about this passcode once every 72-hours as a measure to make sure the account is in safe hands. To enable the two-step authentication, go to Settings > Account > Two-step Verification > Enable. Now, set your passcode and enter a valid email address to get back to your account in case you forget your two-step authentication passcode.

Biometric Lock

While most Android phones with custom skins on top come with some form of app lock, it is more secure to use the native biometric lock on WhatsApp. WhatsApp for Android now has the option to set fingerprint lock for the app whereas the WhatsApp for Apple iPhones comes with the option of setting the FaceID or TouchID for the app– whichever is available for that specific phone. This way, you can rest assured that no one is reading your messages while you are away.

Set who can add you in a group

WhatsApp’s new group settings allow you to choose who can add you in a group. You have the option to select among “Everyone”, “My Contacts”, and “Nobody”. The feature is a relief for WhatsApp users as it saves you from the trouble of people adding you to random groups.

Make your Display Picture private

WhatsApp gives you the option to set your display picture or DP private. You can set it to be seen by everyone, your contacts only, or no one. To protect your DP, go to Settings > Accounts > Privacy. Now tap on “Profile photo”. You will see three options– “Everyone”, “My contacts”, and “Nobody”. Select My contacts to keep your DP hidden from people you don’t know.

Hide your Last seen

Don’t want people to know when you last opened the WhatsApp? The messaging app came with a solution long ago. You can go to Settings > Accounts > Privacy and tap on “Last seen”. You will see three options– “Everyone”, “My contacts”, and “Nobody”. Set it to Nobody if you don’t want anyone to know when you last chatted with someone on WhatsApp.

Aside from these features, you can also turn off read receipts or blue ticks. The setting is available under the Privacy settings. You can turn the button for “Read receipts” off. However, the read receipts are always on for the group chats and you cannot turn them off.

