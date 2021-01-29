28% users to leave WhatsApp after implementation of its new policy: CMR Study

79 percent of users are still reconsidering if they should use WhatsApp or move on to a new messaging app.

Around 28 percent WhatsApp users are planning to leave the messaging app after implementation of the new policy, according to a survey conducted by CyberMedia Research (CMR) firm. The messaging service recently announced that it is delaying implementation of the new privacy policy till May 2021 to give people time to understand the new terms. This seems to have worked in favour of the platform as the survey revealed that 79 percent of users are still reconsidering if they should use WhatsApp or move on to a new messaging app.

In response to WhatsApp’s ‘take it or leave it policy,” consumers ascribed a range of emotions ranging from feeling angry (49 percent), to not trusting WhatsApp ever again (45 percent), to feeling a breach of trust (35 percent). The Gurugram-based company’s latest research also revealed that a majority of WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger users don’t feel secure about storing their chats on third-party servers.

The study also suggests that 50 percent of WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger users get spam messages on daily basis. The report asserted that around 50 percent of those surveyed have received suspicious messages from unknown numbers, with potential phishing and malicious links. The occurrence of phishing messages is high on WhatsApp with 52 percentage and lowest on Telegram (28 percent), as per the survey.

The report also revealed that 41 percent of those surveyed are planning to shift to Telegram, whereas 35 percent users preferred Signal. It is worth noting that Telegram scored over Signal in terms of awareness (55 percent) and actual usage (39 percent). Over the past one year, 37 percent of users have actually used Telegram and over 10 percent users used Signal.

Commenting on the study findings, Satya Mohanty, Head- Industry Consulting Group (ICG), CMR said, “When it comes to messaging with loved ones, or communicating with the world, WhatsApp has been the default choice. However, as our study findings point out, the current debate goes much beyond privacy-oriented consumers, with some even contemplating stopping their WhatsApp usage, and considering alternatives, such as Telegram or Signal. Consumer preference is being driven by word of mouth, as well as by the array of features the platform offers.”

The firm also noted that its Social Safe study is based on an extensive primary consumer survey, which covers 1,500 consumers spread across the top eight cities of India. These include Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Pune.