Social media firms urge caution on early Australia under-16 ban data

A Facebook message is displayed on a mobile phone as Meta begins blocking new sign-ups for anyone under 16 in Australia, in this picture illustration taken December 3, 2025. (File photo: Reuters/Hollie Adams)

Top social media platforms urged the Australian government not to place too much weight on early evidence showing most children still use their products despite a landmark under-16 ban, as lawmakers weigh tougher penalties and investigative powers for regulators.

Local heads ⁠of ​YouTube owner Google, Facebook and Instagram owner Meta, Snapchat and TikTok fronted a Senate inquiry as lawmakers pressed them on multiple studies, including from Australia’s internet regulator, showing some 80% of minors were still on social media months after the ban took effect in December.

The hearing showed a persisting ​divide ​between lawmakers and big tech over whether the ban ⁠is working at a time when the eSafety Commissioner is considering legal action against some platforms, accusing them of deliberately slow-walking compliance to discourage other ‌jurisdictions from copying it.