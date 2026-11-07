Snapchat starts disabling friend-finder feature for UK children, regulator says

British media regulator Ofcom said on Friday that Snapchat had begun disabling its “Find Friends” feature by default for child users in Britain, in what it called an important step to reduce the risk of online grooming.

The friend-discovery feature helps users find and add new contacts.

Ofcom said the change would make it harder for strangers ⁠to contact ​children on the image-sharing social media platform, one it considers among the largest and most popular online services used by children in Britain.

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The regulator said in May that Snapchat was used by 32% ​of children ​aged 8 to 12 in Britain, ⁠despite the platform’s minimum age restriction of 13.