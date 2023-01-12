Snapchat launches AR kite game to celebrate Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal and other harvest festivals

Snapchat has launched an Augmented Reality (AR) based kite game along with several new lenses to celebrate the harvest festivals like Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Poush Parbon, Magh Bihu, and Pedda Pandunga in India. Created by Snap Lens Creator Tanishqua, the AR-based kite game known as Kite Mania lets Snapchat users create and fly their own kites.

While flying, users will have to collect balls of strings and dodge obstacles like scissors and birds. To celebrate Makar Sankranti, Snapchatters can use a themed lens which features Til Ladoos and numerous coloured kites panning the sky.

Snapchat seems to have a lens for the majority of Harvest festivals in India. (Image Source: Snapchat) Snapchat seems to have a lens for the majority of Harvest festivals in India. (Image Source: Snapchat)

Users can also try AR lenses created by Snap Lens Creator Ishpreet Singh, which include elements like Bonfire for Lohri and a bowl of Rasgulla for those celebrating Poush Parbon. For those living in Tamil Nadu and celebrating Pongal, the lens lets users share a pot full of Payasam with their friends and family.

From lenses on Assam’s Magh Bihu to Andra Pradesh’s and Telangana’s Pedda Pandunga, it looks like Snapchat is focusing on harvest festivals across the country.