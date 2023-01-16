Nintendo Switch to iPhone 12 Pro: Six discounted devices you can buy online during Republic Day

While e-commerce sales in India are all about smartphones. However, every once in a while there will also be deals on select gadgets that usually don’t get any offers or price cuts. We have chosen six such products, which are now available at a cheaper price on Amazon and Flipkart as a part of the ongoing great republic day sale 2023.

During Amazon’s sale, you can now get gadgets like Nintendo Switch, Galaxy Buds, Sony gaming headphones, and more. If you are looking for a new smartphone, then don’t worry, we have also included the iPhone 12 Pro and the ROG Phone 5s to the list.

Nintendo Switch is now available for less than Rs 30,000 in India. Nintendo Switch is now available for less than Rs 30,000 in India.

Nintendo Switch Sports bundle: Rs 29,999

While Nintendo does not operate in India, you can still buy its latest gaming consoles via third-party sellers. The Nintendo Switch Sports bundle is now available for just Rs 29,999 and this package includes the Nintendo Switch gaming console, which can be used as a hand-held device or can also be connected to a television using dock.

The first iMac with The first iMac with Apple Silicon is also available at a discounted price on Amazon.

Apple 2021 iMac: Rs 1,06,990

Apple’s first iMac with an M1 processor is now available for Rs 1,06,990 on Amazon. If you are looking for a premium all-in-one Mac with the latest M1 processor, the iMac 2021 is the product to opt for, which comes with a 24-inch display, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of internal storage. The iMac is available in multiple colour options and it comes bundled with a magic mouse and a magic keyboard.

Affordable TWS earbuds from Affordable TWS earbuds from Samsung with active noise cancellation.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: Rs 3,999

While there is no shortage of cheap and affordable TWS style earphones on Amazon, the Galaxy Buds Live with features like ANC, in-ear design, and wireless charging capability are now available for just Rs 3,999, making it one of the most unique wireless earbuds that work with both Android and iOS devices.

This headphone works with both PS5 and PC. This headphone works with both PS5 and PC.

Sony INZONE H3: Rs 5,990

The Sony INZONE H3 is a wired headphone with a built-in microphone. This works with both PC and Sony PlayStation gaming consoles. It has features like 360 spatial sound, flip to mute microphone feature, and it is also discord-certified gaming headphones.

ROG Phone 5s is powered by the Snapdragon 888+ SoC. ROG Phone 5s is powered by the Snapdragon 888+ SoC.

Asus ROG Phone 5s: Rs 39,999

The Asus ROG Phone 5s is now available for just 39,999 and the smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 888+ SoC with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone has a stereo speaker setup, and an FHD+ resolution AMOLED display with a higher refresh rate, and it also has a dual USB Type-C port for charging and data syncing. This is definitely one of the most interesting Android gaming smartphones to consider under Rs 40,000.

iPhone 12 Pro is one of the first smartphones from Apple to feature 6GB RAM. iPhone 12 Pro is one of the first smartphones from Apple to feature 6GB RAM.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro: Rs 78,899

The Apple iPhone 12 Pro is currently listed for just Rs 78,899 on Flipkart, making it the most affordable 5G-capable Pro iPhone with a stainless steel frame. The device also has a triple camera setup at the back with a 12MP ultra-wide angle, 12MP telephoto, and a 12MP wide-angle camera. The smartphone also has MagSafe wireless charging and the device is powered by the A14 Bionic processor with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.