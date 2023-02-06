Planning to buy a pre-owned or refurbished iPhone? Our guide to make this purchase easy

If you are planning to get on the iPhone bandwagon and don’t want to spend a lot of money, then getting a used iPhone is probably the best way to do it. A second-hand iPhone is usually a lot cheaper and more affordable. However, in some cases you might end up paying a lot more, depending on the condition of the iPhone. Here is a quick guide on how to get the best deals while buying a second-hand iPhone.

Ensure it’s a genuine iPhone by verifying it on Apple’s website

The very first thing to make sure of is that it is actually a genuine iPhone. This can be done by simply verifying the serial number on Apple’s website. First and foremost, ensure that the serial number on the retail box and the iPhone match each other.

Next, go to checkcoverage.apple.com/in/en/ and enter the serial number and the security page. On the next page, Apple will showcase information about the device, including if the device has a valid purchase date if the device has telephone technical support, and if the device is still under repair and service coverage. This ensures that you are actually getting a genuine iPhone.

iPhone’s authenticity can be verified on Apple’s website (Image credit: Shruti Dhapola / Indian Express) iPhone’s authenticity can be verified on Apple’s website (Image credit: Shruti Dhapola / Indian Express)

Ensure it’s not iCloud locked

Buying an iCloud-locked iPhone is as bad as buying a stolen iPhone. In fact, an iCloud-locked iPhone is likely a stolen device. Even Apple won’t help you to unlock the device. Always ensure that the iCloud account is removed and disabled on the second-hand iPhone that you are buying.

Check battery health

Apple introduced an ability to check battery health percentage directly on the iPhones with the iOS 11.3 update after the battery gate fiasco. Hence, most modern iPhones, which are as old as iPhone 6 now support a battery health per cent indicator. This feature allows users to get an idea about the actual battery health and helps them if they need to replace the battery to improve the battery backup.

To check the battery health of an iPhone, go to Settings > Battery > Battery health and charging. If an iPhone has a battery health of over 80 per cent, then the device will deliver good battery life. If an iPhone battery’s health is less than 80 per cent, you can bargain further, as the device might need a battery replacement for it to last longer and offer all-day battery life. If you can’t see battery health, then the iPhone will non-Apple battery.

Ensure the iPhone has a genuine display and working Face ID (Image credit: Shruti Dhapola / Ensure the iPhone has a genuine display and working Face ID (Image credit: Shruti Dhapola / Indian Express

Check if the display is genuine

With modern iPhones, Apple has made it easier to identify if the display on the device is replaced or repaired by an unauthorised service centre. Go to Settings > display and brightness > see if you can enable True Tone. If it cannot be enabled, then there is a high chance that the iPhone might have a third-party display.

Advertisement

Similarly, in select iPhones, Apple also locks Face ID on iPhones with third-party spare parts. If you can’t set up or access Face ID, the iPhone could have a faulty Face ID component or the device might have a non-genuine display.

Make sure all the cameras are working on a pre-owned iPhone by manually testing (Image credit: Shruti Dhapola / Indian Express) Make sure all the cameras are working on a pre-owned iPhone by manually testing (Image credit: Shruti Dhapola / Indian Express)

A few more things to check while buying a used iPhone

Make sure that all the cameras on the iPhone are working, including the selfie camera. On top of that, look for any possible scratches or dents on the surface of the iPhone. While it is common to have minor scratches on a used iPhone, make sure that there is no damage to the back or front glass, which could affect the water resistance rating of the device.

Also, try to get an invoice while buying a used iPhone. This ensures that you will not get into any trouble. Always double-check the resale price of a specific model while buying an iPhone to ensure you get the best possible deal on an iPhone.