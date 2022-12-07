scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022

Japanese billionaire to make ‘big announcement’ on space after Musk meeting

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa had an online meeting withSpaceX owner Elon Musk and later announced that he plans to make a "big announcement" related to space.

Yusaku Maezawa | Elon Musk | SpaceXJapanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa, who returned to Earth last month after a 12-day journey into space, attends a news conference after returning to Japan, at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan, in Tokyo, Japan January 7, 2022. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa tweeted on Monday that he plans to make a “big announcement” related to space after a meeting with SpaceX owner Elon Musk.

Yusaku Maezawa, founder of online fashion site Zozo Inc , completed a tourist trip to the International Space Station (ISS) on a Soyuz spacecraft in December last year and plans to journey around the moon with Musk’s rocket and satellite company SpaceX in 2023.

The 47-year-old entrepreneur tweeted that he had held an online meeting with Musk and “can now make a big announcement about space on December 9”.

Also read |IIT Madras researchers develop, deploy wave energy generator off Tamil Nadu coast

The space enthusiast will likely become the first private passenger on a SpaceX moon mission with a week-long fly-by planned for 2023, as commercial firms including Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin usher in a new age of space travel for wealthy clients.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Over 50% landfill sites in 5 states, no remedial plansPremium
Over 50% landfill sites in 5 states, no remedial plans
Cost & effect: Plastic surgery uptick in Mumbai govt hospitalsPremium
Cost & effect: Plastic surgery uptick in Mumbai govt hospitals
Oil price cap to preserve supply, enable countries like India to lower en...Premium
Oil price cap to preserve supply, enable countries like India to lower en...
The GM mustard debatePremium
The GM mustard debate

Maezawa made his fortune founding the online fashion retailer Zozo which was bought by Softbank Group Corp’s internet business.

Following Maezawa’s tweet, shares in Inclusive Inc which provides space-related business utilizing satellite data, soared 11.7% to close at 1,171 yen.

First published on: 07-12-2022 at 12:15:55 pm
Next Story

Goncalo Ramos, the accidental striker who replaced Cristiano Ronaldo

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Dec 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close