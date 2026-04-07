“You’ve made history,” Donald Trump tells Artemis II crew after epic lunar flyby

As their Orion spacecraft swung around the far side of the Moon and started heading back home, the astronauts of the Artemis II mission got a call from US President Donald Trump.

“Today, you’ve made history and made all America really proud, incredibly proud,” Trump said in a live call after the aired by Nasa. “You’ve really inspired the entire world. Really, everybody’s watching.”

The President told the four astronauts he would invite them to his Oval Office and take their autographs,.

Trump’s congratulatory call came after the mission wrapped up a historic seven-hour lunar flyby, in the process marking the farthest distance humans have travelled away from Earth.