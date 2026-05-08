Your morning coffee does more than wake you up, may rewire your cells: Study

For millions of people, a morning cup of coffee is almost a ritual, something that feels as much like a necessity as it does a pleasure. But a growing body of research now suggests that caffeine, the key stimulant in coffee, may be doing something far more significant inside our bodies than simply keeping us alert.

A new study from the Cellular Ageing and Senescence Laboratory at Queen Mary University of London, published in the journal Microbial Cell, has found that caffeine changes how cells move through their natural life cycle and how they respond to damage. It does this by activating a deeply rooted energy pathway in the body, one that scientists are increasingly linking to how long living organisms survive and age.

The research was carried out using fission yeast, a single-celled organism that shares the same basic cellular processes as humans, making it a widely used subject in ageing studies. The scientists discovered deeper insights into the biology of how cells age and how long they can survive.

The cellular energy sensor

The study found that caffeine influences energy pathways linked to AMPK which is a key energy sensor that helps the cells to respond to stress. In yeast, proteins such as Ssp1 and Ssp2 are said to regulate this pathway. And, when AMPK is activated, cells shift toward energy producing processes and conserve resources.

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The study also found that caffeine helped extend what scientists call chronological lifespan in yeast cells, meaning how long the cells remained alive even when they were not actively dividing. The researchers say this benefit is closely tied to the activation of stress response pathways in the body, which are known to help cells maintain and repair themselves over time.

“Caffeine doesn’t just keep you awake. It rewires how cells use energy and respond to stress. That may help explain its broader effects on health.” said Dr Charalampos (Babis) Rallis, senior author of the study, Queen Mary University of London.

Impact on stress and certain conditions

The researchers found that a chemical process called phosphorylation activates Ssp2 in response to caffeine and both Ssp and Amk2 are essential for cells to withstand long periods of DNA-damaging stress.

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However, the same study also found that caffeine can increase sensitivity to DNA damage under certain conditions, particularly when combined with other stressors. This points to a complex relationship between caffeine, cell division and how cells respond to damage.

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The researchers caution that this is not a straightforward good-news story, the effects of caffeine on the body are far more complex than they may appear.

However, “Caffeine doesn’t just keep you awake. It rewires how cells use energy and respond to stress,” said Rallis. “That may help explain its broader effects on health.”

“Understanding how caffeine acts on these pathways opens the door to new strategies for improving healthspan, whether through diet, lifestyle or targeted therapies,” said lead researcher Dr John-Patrick Alao.

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(This article is curated by Paramita Datta, who is an intern with The Indian Express.)