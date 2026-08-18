World’s largest electric aircraft completes first flight: What it means

The 30-seat X1 is a test aircraft for Heart Aerospace’s planned ES-30 hybrid-electric plane, but range and battery weight remain major challenges for fully electric commercial aviation. (Image: Heart Aerospace)

The world’s largest fully battery-powered aircraft has completed its maiden flight, marking a significant milestone for electric aviation. Developed by Swedish-founded company Heart Aerospace, the X1 flew for 27 minutes on battery power alone during an early test in New York.

The X1 is a demonstrator for Heart’s planned hybrid-electric regional aircraft. While the flight shows that battery-electric propulsion can work at the scale of a small commercial airliner, limitations around range and battery weight mean fully electric passenger flights are not yet within reach.

25,000-pound aircraft takes off

The X1 has a 106-foot wingspan, measures 76 feet nose to tail, and weighs more than 25,000 pounds—roughly the weight of an empty school bus. The 30-seat aircraft took off from a regional airport in upstate New York and remained airborne for 27 minutes. It reached an altitude of about 1,100 feet and was powered entirely by its batteries. Only a pilot was onboard.