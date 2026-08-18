World’s largest electric aircraft completes first flight: What it means

The world’s largest fully battery-powered aircraft has completed its maiden flight, marking a significant milestone for electric aviation. Developed by Swedish-founded company Heart Aerospace, the X1 flew for 27 minutes on battery power alone during an early test in New York.
The X1 is a demonstrator for Heart’s planned hybrid-electric regional aircraft. While the flight shows that battery-electric propulsion can work at the scale of a small commercial airliner, limitations around range and battery weight mean fully electric passenger flights are not yet within reach.
The X1 has a 106-foot wingspan, measures 76 feet nose to tail, and weighs more than 25,000 pounds—roughly the weight of an empty school bus. The 30-seat aircraft took off from a regional airport in upstate New York and remained airborne for 27 minutes. It reached an altitude of about 1,100 feet and was powered entirely by its batteries. Only a pilot was onboard.
Heart Aerospace founder and CEO Anders Forslund described the flight as a demonstration of electric flights at the scale of a commercial airliner.
The X1 will not enter passenger service. Instead, it is being used to test technologies and concepts that Heart plans to incorporate into its larger commercial projects.
The company’s main commercial focus is the ES-30, a planned hybrid-electric regional aircraft that is expected to enter service by 2031. Airlines including United Airlines, Air Canada and JSX have already expressed interest. The appeal is not limited to reducing emissions. Airlines are also looking at the potential for lower fuel and maintenance costs.
Heart estimates the ES‑30 could be up to 40 per cent cheaper to operate than conventional regional aircraft of a similar size.
The company has also claimed that an X1 test flight used only about $5 worth of electricity, though that figure excludes crew, airport charges, maintenance, insurance, and long-term battery degradation.
As a result, it remains unclear how much airlines would ultimately save by adopting hybrid-electric aircraft and whether those savings would translate into cheaper tickets for passengers.
The biggest obstacle facing fully electric commercial aviation is battery weight. Unlike conventional aircraft, which become lighter as fuel burns off, batteries remain at roughly the same weight throughout. This creates a difficult trade-off. A bigger battery provides more energy, but its additional weight requires more energy to keep the aircraft airborne.
The limitation is already evident with the X1. When operating entirely on battery power, the aircraft has a range of roughly 125 miles. That is not enough to replace most regional commercial flights while also maintaining the safety reserves required for aviation.
Heart’s solution is to combine batteries with a combustion engine that acts as a range extender. The company’s planned aircraft could fly using battery power for part of a journey, while the combustion engine would provide additional range when required.
With the range extender, the ES-30 is expected to have a maximum range of nearly 500 miles. That would make it better suited to short regional routes, where fully electric operation alone may not be practical.
This approach could allow aviation companies to introduce electric propulsion without waiting for batteries to become powerful and light enough to support long-distance flights.
Heart Aerospace is one of several companies working on electric aircraft. Rolls-Royce has developed a small fully electric aircraft designed for high-speed flight, while Harbour Air has tested an electric six-seat seaplane. Companies such as Joby Aviation and Archer Aviation are also developing electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft designed for shorter trips.
The X1’s first flight does not mean passengers will soon be boarding fully electric airliners for long journeys. Instead, it shows that battery-powered propulsion can be scaled to larger aircraft. While for now, hybrid-electric aircraft may offer a more realistic path forward, the X1’s successful 27-minute flight has demonstrated the potential for fully electric regional air travel.