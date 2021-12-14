scorecardresearch
Tuesday, December 14, 2021
UN agency confirms record 38 degrees Celsius heat for the Arctic

The record is now an official entry in the World Weather Climate Extremes Archive, a sort of Guinness World Records for weather

By: Reuters | Geneva |
December 14, 2021 4:38:57 pm
aRCTIC REGIONA polar bear is perched on a thick chunk of sea ice north of Greenland. These thicker, older pieces of sea ice don't fully protect the larger region from losing its summer ice cover. (Kristin Laidre/University of Washington via AP)

An Arctic temperature record of more than 100 Fahrenheit or 38 Celsius was reached in a Siberia town last year during a prolonged heatwave that cause widespread alarm about the intensity of global warming, a UN agency confirmed on Tuesday.

Verkhoyansk, where the record temperature was hit on Jun 20, 2020, is 115 kilometres north of the Arctic Circle – a region warming at more than double the global average.

The extreme heat fanned wildfires across northern Russia’ forests and tundra, even igniting normally waterlogged peatlands, and releasing carbon record emissions.

“It is possible, indeed likely, that greater extremes will occur in the Arctic region in the future,” the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said in a statement.

Also read |Explained: What is the Arctic’s ‘Last Ice Area’ that is now showing signs of melting earlier than scientists expected?

The probe was one of a record number of investigations the UN agency had opened into weather extremes as climate change unleashes unrivalled storms and heatwaves.

Since Arctic records are a new category, the data needed checking against other records as part of a vigorou verification process involving a network of volunteers. The record is now an official entry in the World Weather Climate Extremes Archive, a sort of Guinness World Records for weather that also includes the heaviest hailstone and longest lightening flash.

Read more |Arctic warming may be linked to shifting weather patterns in North America

The agency already has a category for the Antarctic and has to create a new one for the Arctic after the submission in 2020 – one of the three warmest years on record.

A WMO committee is also verifying other potential heat records, including in Death Valley in California in 2020 and o the Italian island of Sicily this year.

