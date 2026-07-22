With 3 spacecraft, multiple launches, Artemis III to be Nasa’s most complex mission

Nasa’s upcoming Artemis III mission is shaping up to become the agency’s most complicated human spaceflight ever, requiring three separate spacecraft, multiple rocket launches, and nearly two weeks of orbital operations before paving the way for future lunar landings.

Unlike previous lunar missions, Artemis III will see Nasa’s Orion spacecraft rendezvous and dock with two commercial lunar landers in Earth orbit—SpaceX’s Starship and Blue Origin’s Blue Moon—making it the first Nasa crewed mission to carry out such operations with multiple crew-capable spacecraft.

Artemis III mission will test two commercial lunar landers

Artemis III is part of Nasa’s broader programme to send astronauts to the Moon again. Four astronauts will launch aboard the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket inside the Orion spacecraft, where they will spend about two weeks performing rendezvous and docking operations with Blue Moon and Starship in low Earth orbit. These demonstrations are intended to validate the spacecraft and mission procedures before astronauts attempt a lunar landing on Artemis IV, currently targeted for 2028.