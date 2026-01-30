Hidden for 136 years: Winter storms just unearthed a 19th-century ship on a New Jersey beach

Winter storms along the New Jersey coastline in the United States have revealed a surprise that looks more like a page from a history book than a pile of driftwood. After weeks of strong winds, rough surf and shifting sand, parts of a long-lost 19th-century shipwreck have emerged on a beach at Island Beach State Park, catching the attention of both visitors and park officials.

At first glance, the exposed wooden beams blending into the shoreline could be easy to miss. But Island Beach State Park officials confirmed that the remains belong to a real vessel that sank more than a century ago. The discovery was made after repeated winter storms stripped away layers of sand that had hidden the wreck for generations.

A ship lost to history

Historians believe the exposed structure is part of the Lawrence N. McKenzie, a schooner that ran into trouble off the New Jersey coast in March 1890. The ship was nearing the end of a long journey of more than 1,600 miles and was carrying a cargo of oranges bound for New York City. At the time, the McKenzie was navigating through thick fog near Barnegat when it became stranded.

Also Read | What a giant 600-year-old shipwreck tells us about medieval Europe

The schooner was about 98 feet long and had a crew of eight, along with its captain, who was also named Lawrence N. McKenzie. While rescue teams managed to save everyone on board, the ship itself could not be recovered. Reports from the period say it had already taken on several feet of water before it was abandoned, and it eventually sank into the Atlantic.

Constructed in 1883 in Essex, Massachusetts, the ship had a very brief life, sailing across water, spanning under seven years. Records show it was valued at roughly $9,000 at the time, with an additional $2,000 worth of citrus cargo onboard when it went down. After the wreck, the McKenzie slowly disappeared beneath layers of sand and shifting shoreline, leaving no visible trace for more than 130 years.

Island Beach State Park officials said in a statement that winter erosion is a normal process along this stretch of coast. Strong seasonal storms often pull sand away from the beach, temporarily narrowing the shoreline and revealing what lies beneath. While most beaches naturally rebuild during calmer summer months, this winter’s conditions were intense enough to uncover the long-buried remains.

Park staff are now closely monitoring the exposed structure and have alerted maritime archaeology experts, who are expected to study the site in more detail. Until then, visitors are being asked to admire the wreck from a distance. Officials have warned that touching or removing any part of the ship is strictly prohibited and could lead to fines.

Story continues below this ad

For now, the exposed timbers offer a rare and fleeting glimpse into New Jersey’s maritime past, made visible by nothing more than wind, waves and time.