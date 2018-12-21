Winter solstice 2018: All you need to know about the shortest day of the year

Winter Solstice 2018: Today, December 21, marks the Winter solstice the first day of winter in the northern hemisphere — the shortest day and the longest night of the year. It happens once a year in every hemisphere and perhaps the reason why this day is so unique.

This is the day when Sun appears at its most southern position. The solstice this year is also special because it will be followed the next day by a full moon, called the Cold Moon, which will be visible in the night with the Ursid meteor shower. Here’s all you need to know about the Winter solstice, how long is it, and its relevance.

What does solstice mean?

The term ‘solstice’ is derived from two Latin words “sol” which means sun, and “sistere”, meaning standstill. The Sun seems to stand still in the winter sky, marking the shortest day and longest night of the year.

What is the Winter solstice?

The Winter solstice 2018 will mark the shortest day of the year in the northern hemisphere, when the sun appears at its most southern position, directly overhead along the Tropic of Capricorn. It also marks the longest day of the year in the Southern hemisphere. It will come with a full moon in the sky. The full moon will be visible between December 21 and December 22.

When is the Winter solstice and how long is it?

The solstice takes place on December 21, which is today. The exact time would be 5:23pm EST (for the US, Canada, and Latin America). In India, the Winter solstice will take place at 3:35am IST on December 22. during thus this time of the year, the length of the day reaches 24 hours 30 seconds.