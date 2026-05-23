Study suggests that stress disrupts brain’s ability to connect memories with new information

Research reveals stress can weaken the brain’s ability to use past experiences in new situations. (Image for representation: Magnific)

The findings of recent research have revealed that the effects of stress go beyond triggering feelings of anxiety and tension, as they appear to prevent our brains from forming associations between old and new information, making it difficult for us to reason under stressful circumstances.

The research, published in Science Advances, combined psychological testing with brain imaging to explore how acute stress affects a cognitive process known as “memory integration”. Scientists say this process helps people use previous experiences to understand new situations and make inferences.

The study was led by Lars Schwabe from the University of Hamburg. In the study, 121 subjects were recruited who had to perform memory tasks for two days.