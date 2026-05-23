Study suggests that stress disrupts brain’s ability to connect memories with new information

The findings of recent research have revealed that the effects of stress go beyond triggering feelings of anxiety and tension, as they appear to prevent our brains from forming associations between old and new information, making it difficult for us to reason under stressful circumstances.
The research, published in Science Advances, combined psychological testing with brain imaging to explore how acute stress affects a cognitive process known as “memory integration”. Scientists say this process helps people use previous experiences to understand new situations and make inferences.
The study was led by Lars Schwabe from the University of Hamburg. In the study, 121 subjects were recruited who had to perform memory tasks for two days.
On Day One, the participants had to memorise picture pairs that contained an animal paired with either a face or a scene. On Day Two, half the participants were subjected to stress by being put through a simulated job interview and hard math problems. The remaining participants completed less stressful speaking and maths tasks.
Afterwards, all participants were shown new image pairs involving animals and 3D shapes. Later, they were asked to connect the shapes with the correct faces or scenes from the previous day’s tasks. They wanted to determine whether the brain is capable of integrating old information with new information while under stress.
The findings indicate that people who are under acute stress have trouble connecting the two memories. Moreover, there was lower activation in the area of the brain called the hippocampus, which plays a huge role in forming memories.
According to researchers, these findings may give a clear reason why people are unable to think clearly or creatively under pressure, like during tests, interviews, presentations, or emergencies. This does not mean that stress eliminates memories entirely, rather it prevents accessing and integrating information properly.
This research adds further insight into the impact of stress on cognitive processes. Scientists note that impaired memory integration is already linked to certain mental health conditions, including anxiety disorders and psychosis.
While the researchers focused on short-term stress, they say the findings could eventually help scientists better understand how chronic stress affects learning, reasoning, and long-term brain health. Future studies may also explore whether stress-management techniques could help preserve cognitive flexibility during high-pressure situations.