Why you feel unstoppable one day and stuck the next

How is it that one day seems easy, whereas another feels as if it takes everything you’ve got to complete a to-do list? According to new findings, the reason for this discrepancy may be related to a very straightforward factor: your mental acuity on that specific day.

Scientists at the University of Toronto Scarborough discovered that fluctuations in cognitive alertness throughout a day actually influence productivity. In other words, when individuals feel particularly alert during a day, their aspirations soar – along with their output. The difference can be significant, up to 40 extra minutes of productive work in a single day.

What mental sharpness really means

Mental sharpness is not about intelligence or long-term ability, but the clarity of thought at that point in time. In its presence, even difficult tasks seem easy, and decision-making becomes fast. When it drops, even routine activities can feel overwhelming.

The research team tracked university students over a 12-week period, studying how their thinking abilities changed from day to day. Participants completed short cognitive tests and reported on their goals, mood, sleep, and workload. This allowed researchers to connect real-life productivity with daily mental performance.

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“Some days everything just clicks, and on other days it feels like you’re pushing through fog,” Hutcherson, the study’s author, told Sciencedaily. “What we wanted to understand was why that happens, and how much those mental ups and downs actually matter.”

Why some days work better than others

The findings showed a clear pattern. On days when participants felt sharper than usual, they were more likely to set ambitious goals and follow through on them. This applied to everything from academic work to everyday tasks like cooking or running errands.

On the other hand, when mental sharpness dipped, productivity dropped too. Even simple tasks became harder to complete.

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“Everybody has good days and bad days, what we’re capturing is what separates those good days from the bad ones,” Hutcherson said.

Interestingly, personality traits such as discipline or grit did not eliminate these ups and downs. While such traits influenced overall performance, they did not prevent people from having off days.

The real cost of a foggy day

One of the most striking takeaways from the study is how much these daily shifts add up. Researchers estimated that being above or below your usual level of mental sharpness could change productivity by about 30 to 40 minutes a day.

Over time, the gap between your best and worst days could amount to roughly 80 minutes of work, nearly an hour and a half lost or gained simply based on how your mind is functioning.

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What affects mental sharpness

The study, published in Science Advances, also explored what influences these daily changes. Mental sharpness is not fixed; it responds to short-term factors.

Sleep emerged as one of the strongest drivers. Participants tended to perform better after getting more rest than usual. The timing of the day was also an important variable, with better thinking noticed early on in the day.

Mood was also a factor. Being driven and concentrated enhanced performance, while being depressed correlated with poorer mental clarity.

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Workload had a two-way impact. Periods of intense activity increased concentration and alertness, but prolonged stress caused exhaustion and poor performance.

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Finding a better balance

While the study focused on students, the insights are widely relevant. The researchers suggest that small changes, like better sleep, avoiding burnout, and managing mood, can help improve daily performance.

“From our data, there are three things you could do to try to maximise mental sharpness: getting enough sleep, avoiding burnout over long periods of time, and finding ways to reduce depressive traps,” Hutcherson said.

At the same time, the findings offer a reminder that not every day will be perfect, and that’s normal.