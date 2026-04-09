Why you can’t see space junk in Artemis II photos?

As stunning images from Nasa’s Artemis II mission continue to circulate, many viewers have noticed something missing: space junk. With growing warnings about debris orbiting Earth, some have wondered why none of it appears in photos taken during the mission’s lunar flyby.
The answer lies in how space works and how difficult it is to actually see such objects.
Scientists have long warned about the increasing amount of debris circling Earth. It could be anything from a dead satellite to fragments from earlier missions. The danger often raised is that of Kessler Syndrome – a scenario where collisions lead to even more space debris, which may increase the chances of other collisions.
Most space junk moves very fast; sometimes, it moves faster than 17,500 mph. Experts estimate that, while millions of objects larger than a centimetre are in orbit, there are also tens of millions of even smaller fragments.
Even with such large numbers, spotting space junk in photos is incredibly unlikely. Most debris is far too small to be seen with the naked eye, let alone captured clearly by a camera.
There is a small chance that astronauts could photograph a larger piece, but the conditions would need to be nearly perfect. The spacecraft and the space debris are both travelling at extremely fast velocities, which makes it hard to see such things.
The odds of getting a clear image are extremely low.
Another key factor is altitude. The highest concentration of space junk is found in low Earth orbit, typically between about 466 and 621 miles above the planet. During the early stages of launch, astronauts are focused on critical flight operations, leaving little opportunity to photograph anything outside.
Within moments, the spacecraft travels so quickly that even larger objects would be hard to identify, let alone capture in detail.
Although space junk is difficult to photograph, it is not entirely absent from human spaceflight. The International Space Station, for example, regularly encounters tiny debris. Nevertheless, the spacecraft is equipped to sustain impact from tiny particles, while the chance of collisions with other things is rather slim.
Various systems now track possible dangers during space flights.
The problem of space debris is very serious indeed, yet this fact does not imply that astronauts always find themselves amidst numerous objects. Space is roomy, and things are located at immense distances from each other.