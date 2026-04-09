Why you can’t see space junk in Artemis II photos?

The spacecraft and the space debris are both travelling at extremely fast velocities, which makes it hard to see such things. (Image: Nasa)

As stunning images from Nasa’s Artemis II mission continue to circulate, many viewers have noticed something missing: space junk. With growing warnings about debris orbiting Earth, some have wondered why none of it appears in photos taken during the mission’s lunar flyby.

The answer lies in how space works and how difficult it is to actually see such objects.

A growing concern in orbit

Scientists have long warned about the increasing amount of debris circling Earth. It could be anything from a dead satellite to fragments from earlier missions. The danger often raised is that of Kessler Syndrome – a scenario where collisions lead to even more space debris, which may increase the chances of other collisions.