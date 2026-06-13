Why walking gets difficult with age: New study points to the ankles

As we age, a simple walk to the market feels much more tiring than it once did, we don’t feel as steady on bumpy or uneven ground, and we find ourselves slowing down without really understanding why.
Now, scientists believe they have a good explanation for this, and the answer may surprise you. It has to do with how the nervous system’s control over the muscles around our ankles changes dramatically with age.
A new study from Flinders University and the University of Canberra, Ageing alters ankle mechanics and muscle co-contraction patterns across the gait cycle, published in the journal Gait & Posture, found that as we grow older, we naturally shift to a more “safety-first” way of walking.
This means the body focuses more on not falling than on walking smoothly and efficiently. And while this does help older people stay balanced, it also makes them walk slower and use up more energy.
This apparent compensation by the nervous system makes the body maintain balance over performance. As people age, the nervous system shifts to a “safety-first” approach, which ultimately changes the way people walk, said the study co-author Associate Professor Maarten Immink.
The body makes a trade-off, giving up speed and ease of movement in exchange for a lower chance of losing balance. Though that makes sense in one way, it can make older people feel more tired and make it harder to walk long distances.
“As we get older, the body starts to favour stability over efficiency,” says Dr Lindsay, from the Flinders Caring Futures Institute.
The changed mechanics of the ankles are also what makes it more difficult for older people to recover quickly if they trip or slip.
Falls are a major concern for older adults in India too, often resulting in fractures, hospitalisation, and long-term loss of mobility.
The secondary analysis was conducted on 107 healthy able-bodied adults aged 26–86 years who walked at a speed of their choice as three-dimensional motion capture, force platforms and surface electromyography recorded their movement data.
The research led by Dr. Cody Lindsay of Flinders University says: “Staying active is one of the most important things people can do, and small, consistent exercises can help you stay confident, mobile, and independent for longer.”
Rather than focusing only on strength, exercise programs should also address balance, coordination, and the way muscles work together during each step, including regular physical activity.
(This article is curated by Paramita Datta, who is an intern with The Indian Express)