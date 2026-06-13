Why walking gets difficult with age: New study points to the ankles

The body makes a trade-off, giving up speed and ease of movement in exchange for a lower chance of losing balance. Though that makes sense in one way, it can make older people feel more tired and make it harder to walk long distances. (Express photo)

As we age, a simple walk to the market feels much more tiring than it once did, we don’t feel as steady on bumpy or uneven ground, and we find ourselves slowing down without really understanding why.

Now, scientists believe they have a good explanation for this, and the answer may surprise you. It has to do with how the nervous system’s control over the muscles around our ankles changes dramatically with age.

A new study from Flinders University and the University of Canberra, Ageing alters ankle mechanics and muscle co-contraction patterns across the gait cycle, published in the journal Gait & Posture, found that as we grow older, we naturally shift to a more “safety-first” way of walking.