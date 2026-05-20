Why T. rex had tiny arms? New study points to powerful jaws

Researchers analysing dozens of theropod species found a strong link between reduced forelimbs and stronger skulls, offering fresh clues about dinosaur evolution.

By: Science Desk
2 min readMay 20, 2026 03:13 PM IST
The study, published in Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences, suggests that many theropods increasingly relied on their heads and bite force rather than their arms to hunt prey.The researchers analysed data from 82 theropod species and found a strong connection between shrinking forelimbs and the evolution of larger, more powerful skulls and jaws. (Image for representation: Magnific)
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Scientists have long been fascinated by the tiny arms of Tyrannosaurus rex. However, T. rex was not the only carnivorous dinosaur with reduced forelimbs.

According to a new study led by Charlie Roger Scherer from University College London, at least five groups of two-legged theropod dinosaurs independently evolved shorter arms over time.

“It’s a case of ‘use it or lose it,” Scherer said in a statement.

The researchers analysed data from 82 theropod species and found a strong connection between shrinking forelimbs and the evolution of larger, more powerful skulls and jaws.

The study, published in Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences, suggests that many theropods increasingly relied on their heads and bite force rather than their arms to hunt prey.

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The team also examined skull strength and bite-force-related features. T. rex ranked highest in bite force, followed by Tyrannotitan, a giant predator that lived in present-day Argentina roughly 90–100 million years ago.

Researchers found that species with stronger skulls generally had smaller forelimbs. One example is Majungasaurus, a theropod from present-day Madagascar known for its powerful head and reduced arms.

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The study also notes that different dinosaur groups evolved tiny arms in different ways. Tyrannosaurids reduced their forelimbs more evenly, while abelisaurids evolved extremely shortened lower arms and hands.

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Among them, Carnotaurus may have had the most reduced arms of all. Scherer described them as “ridiculously tiny,” even compared to T. rex.

(The article is curated by Salonee Kulkarni, who is an intern with The Indian Express)

 

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