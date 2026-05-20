Why T. rex had tiny arms? New study points to powerful jaws

The researchers analysed data from 82 theropod species and found a strong connection between shrinking forelimbs and the evolution of larger, more powerful skulls and jaws. (Image for representation: Magnific)

Scientists have long been fascinated by the tiny arms of Tyrannosaurus rex. However, T. rex was not the only carnivorous dinosaur with reduced forelimbs.

According to a new study led by Charlie Roger Scherer from University College London, at least five groups of two-legged theropod dinosaurs independently evolved shorter arms over time.

“It’s a case of ‘use it or lose it,” Scherer said in a statement.

The researchers analysed data from 82 theropod species and found a strong connection between shrinking forelimbs and the evolution of larger, more powerful skulls and jaws.

The study, published in Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences, suggests that many theropods increasingly relied on their heads and bite force rather than their arms to hunt prey.