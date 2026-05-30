Why did Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket explode during a prelaunch test in Florida

The rocket is meant to launch Blue Origin’s Blue Moon lunar lander, one of the spacecraft selected by Nasa for future Artemis moon missions. (Image: Spaceflight Now)

Blue Origin’s powerful New Glenn rocket exploded in a massive fireball during a routine prelaunch engine test in Florida, marking a major setback for the company’s space ambitions and potentially affecting future Nasa moon missions.

The incident took place late on May 28 at Launch Complex 36 in Cape Canaveral Space Force Station during a “hotfire” test, where the rocket’s engines are briefly ignited while the vehicle remains secured to the launch pad. Videos shared online showed a huge explosion lighting up the night sky along Florida’s Space Coast.

Blue Origin later confirmed the incident in a statement, calling it an “anomaly” during testing. The company said all personnel were accounted for and no injuries were reported.