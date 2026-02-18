‘Why am I here?’: Science can explain why walking through doorway makes you forget things

Have you ever walked into a room and immediately forgotten why you went there? You’re not alone. Scientists have studied this strange but common experience and given it a name: the doorway effect, a memory quirk linked to how our brains organise information as we move through different spaces.

Psychologists describe the doorway effect as part of how the brain processes “events”. When you are in one room, your thoughts and goals are linked to that environment. The moment you walk through a doorway into a new space, your brain treats that moment as the start of a new event. This “event boundary” helps the brain break up continuous experience into manageable pieces, according to a study published in The Quarterly Journal of Experimental Psychology.

For example, you may stand in the living room thinking about grabbing a drink from the kitchen. When you step through the doorway, your brain may shift focus to the new environment, the sights, sounds, and possibilities in the kitchen and your earlier intention fades from short-term memory. This can make it more difficult to remember why you entered the kitchen in the first place.

What research has shown

Early research investigated the doorway effect in a controlled environment. In studies, participants were led through virtual rooms and demonstrated memory loss when passing through doorways as opposed to walking the same distance in the same area. This indicates that memory loss is associated with changes in context rather than distance.

However, later research suggests the effect is more nuanced; when participants were tasked with simply moving between areas without distraction, forgetting did not always occur. It also became clear that the doorway effect is more noticeable when people try to process multiple ideas at the same time, just like in real life when our brains are constantly working on multiple ideas at the same time.

Common experience meets daily life

This mental reboot does not indicate that your memory is not working properly. Instead, it is a result of how your brain is functioning effectively with the information that it currently has. By shifting your focus to the new location, your brain is able to concentrate on what is important at that moment, while ignoring the old ideas that may not be important anymore. The doorway effect is also seen in other circumstances when the context changes, not merely when passing through a doorway.

Simple tips that help you remember better

If you find yourself frequently forgetting why you walked into a room, try repeating your goal to yourself before you move. Some people even find it helpful to carry an object connected to the task, a trick that gives the brain a physical cue to hold onto the intention.

Understanding the doorway effect can help you laugh at those everyday moments of forgetfulness. Instead of blaming your memory, you can now see it as an ordinary feature of a brain that is always working to prioritise what matters most right now.