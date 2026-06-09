Who will fly on Artemis 3? Nasa set to reveal crew for next major moon mission

Nasa is expected to unveil the crew for its Artemis 3 mission Tuesday, ending months of speculation about which astronauts will be selected for one of the agency’s most important missions in decades.
The announcement will come after the successful completion of Artemis 2, which carried four astronauts around the Moon in April and marked the first crewed flight of Nasa’s Orion spacecraft.
While Artemis 2 focused on proving Orion’s ability to safely transport astronauts beyond Earth orbit, Artemis 3 will have a very different objective.
Rather than heading directly to the lunar surface, Artemis 3 is expected to focus on testing critical technologies and procedures needed for future Moon landings. The mission will involve rendezvous and docking operations in Earth orbit with commercial lunar landers being developed by SpaceX and Blue Origin, helping Nasa prepare for human landings planned under later Artemis missions.
Because of those goals, Nasa is likely to prioritise astronauts with expertise in spacecraft operations, test piloting, engineering and spacewalks.
The four astronauts who flew on Artemis 2, Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen, are widely considered unlikely candidates for Artemis 3.
Historically, Nasa rarely assigns astronauts to consecutive missions, particularly high-profile exploration flights. In addition, several members of Nasa’s original Artemis astronaut cadre are currently serving aboard the International Space Station or preparing for upcoming ISS assignments, making them less likely choices due to training and scheduling demands.
Astronauts currently in orbit or preparing for station missions are expected to be occupied with those responsibilities through much of the Artemis 3 preparation period.
Among the strongest candidates is Nasa astronaut Raja Chari. A former US Air Force test pilot and aerospace engineer, Chari commanded SpaceX’s Crew-3 mission to the International Space Station in 2021 and later played a major role in Nasa’s Human Landing System development efforts.
Since returning from space, Chari has been involved in integrating lunar lander hardware with Nasa’s Orion spacecraft and supporting the development of next-generation lunar spacesuits.
His extensive experience in spacecraft operations, engineering and spacewalking makes him one of the most frequently mentioned names in Artemis 3 discussions.
Nicole Mann is another astronaut viewed as a strong contender. A former Marine Corps colonel and test pilot, Mann commanded SpaceX’s Crew-5 mission and has completed multiple spacewalks. She has also worked closely with Nasa’s exploration programs, including Orion and Space Launch System development.
Similarly, Kayla Barron has emerged as a top candidate thanks to her work on Artemis-related technologies.
Barron flew on Crew-3 to the International Space Station and has contributed to the development of lunar spacesuits and future lunar rovers. Her technical expertise aligns closely with the long-term goals of the Artemis program.
One of the most intriguing candidates is Andre Douglas. Although he has not yet flown to space, Douglas served as a backup crew member for Artemis 2, training extensively alongside the astronauts who ultimately flew the mission.
That experience has given him deep familiarity with Orion spacecraft systems, mission procedures and Artemis operations.
Nasa has historically selected backup crew members for future exploration missions, particularly during the Apollo era. Because of his extensive Orion training, Douglas is considered by many observers to be one of the strongest candidates despite being a spaceflight rookie.
Several other astronauts remain under consideration. Jasmin Moghbeli, a Marine Corps pilot who commanded Crew-7, has extensive experience in aerospace and operations. Frank Rubio, Matthew Dominick and Stephanie Wilson also possess qualifications that could make them attractive candidates.
Wilson, a veteran of three Space Shuttle missions, represents one of Nasa’s most experienced astronauts. Although she has not flown since 2010, she was previously assigned to a SpaceX Crew mission before schedule changes altered those plans.
Nasa could also consider astronauts outside the original Artemis cadre. Astronauts such as Zena Cardman, Nichole Ayers and Loral O’Hara have credentials that could make them viable options depending on mission requirements.
Another key question is whether Artemis 3 will include an international crew member.
The Canadian Space Agency secured a seat on Artemis 2 through its contributions to the lunar Gateway program. Europe has also played a major role in Artemis by providing Orion’s service module, which supplies power, propulsion and life-support resources to the spacecraft.
That has led to speculation that an astronaut from the European Space Agency could eventually earn a place on an Artemis mission.
Potential candidates include Samantha Cristoforetti of Italy and German astronauts Alexander Gerst and Matthias Maurer. However, Nasa has not indicated whether Artemis 3 will include an international astronaut, especially as changes to the Gateway program have complicated previous partnership arrangements.
While Nasa’s final decision remains secret until the official announcement, several names consistently appear at the top of expert predictions.
Raja Chari, Nicole Mann, Kayla Barron and Andre Douglas are widely viewed as the strongest contenders due to their combination of operational experience, technical expertise and direct involvement in Artemis-related programs.
Whoever is selected, the Artemis 3 crew will play a critical role in preparing Nasa for its long-term goal of returning humans to the Moon and eventually sending astronauts onward to Mars.
The official crew announcement is expected to provide the clearest indication yet of how Nasa plans to shape the next chapter of human exploration beyond Earth.