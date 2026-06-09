Who will fly on Artemis 3? Nasa set to reveal crew for next major moon mission

NASA astronauts train for future Artemis missions aimed at expanding human exploration beyond Earth and supporting the agency's long-term plans for lunar exploration. (Image: Nasa)

Nasa is expected to unveil the crew for its Artemis 3 mission Tuesday, ending months of speculation about which astronauts will be selected for one of the agency’s most important missions in decades.

The announcement will come after the successful completion of Artemis 2, which carried four astronauts around the Moon in April and marked the first crewed flight of Nasa’s Orion spacecraft.

While Artemis 2 focused on proving Orion’s ability to safely transport astronauts beyond Earth orbit, Artemis 3 will have a very different objective.

Rather than heading directly to the lunar surface, Artemis 3 is expected to focus on testing critical technologies and procedures needed for future Moon landings. The mission will involve rendezvous and docking operations in Earth orbit with commercial lunar landers being developed by SpaceX and Blue Origin, helping Nasa prepare for human landings planned under later Artemis missions.