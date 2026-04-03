Who is Amit Kshatriya: NASA’s systems man at the centre of a new space push

On Wednesday, acting NASA Administrator Sean P Duffy announced Amit Kshatriya as the new associate administrator of NASA. Kshatriya, who was born to first-generation Indian immigrant parents, has now taken on the role which is considered the agency’s most senior career position and effectively functions as its chief operating officer and senior advisor to the administrator.
In his role, he is responsible for overseeing all ten of NASA’s centre directors and coordinating across its mission directorates, making him a key figure in managing the agency’s operations and ensuring alignment with its various programs.
Kshatriya was born in Wisconsin and grew up in Texas.
He studied mathematics, first at the California Institute of Technology and later at the University of Texas at Austin. He joined NASA in 2003, starting his career as a software and robotics engineer, where he played a part in assembling the International Space Station.
Between 2014 and 2017, he was appointed as flight director for the agency, leading global teams in managing real-time mission execution.
Kshatriya’s most important years were during his time as deputy associate administrator for NASA’s Moon-to-Mars programme.
In this role, he was responsible for planning and executing human missions to the Moon and Mars, and ensuring that Artemis-related development and operations remained aligned with mission goals.
In 2021, he was part of the team that launched a human-rated spacecraft toward the Moon as part of Artemis I. Artemis I was NASA’s first integrated test of a system designed to eventually carry humans back to the Moon.
NASA is currently dealing with multiple challenges: Artemis timelines are being closely examined, China is making progress with its lunar programme, and commercial space companies are changing the landscape of spaceflight.
In a statement, Duffy said, “Amit’s knowledge, integrity, and unwavering commitment to pioneering a new era of exploration make him uniquely qualified to lead our agency as associate administrator. With Amit we’ll continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible.” This statement signals a shift in NASA leadership as the country aims to return to the Moon through Artemis.