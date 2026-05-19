Whey protein plus resistance training may best fight muscle loss after 50, says new study 

Combining whey protein with resistance training can significantly boost muscle mass and strength in older adults, offering a powerful way to slow age-related muscle decline, a new study finds.

For older adults fighting loss of muscle mass, this could come as interesting news. A new study published in the journal Nutrients showed that participants in trials who took whey protein and combined it with resistance training showed notable improvements in both muscle mass and leg strength.

The meta-analysis, done jointly by the Taipei Medical University and the University of Washington, looked into data from 235 randomised controlled trials on around 21,000 participants aged between 50 and 89.

The participants were community-dwelling, institutionalised or hospitalised older adults.

The trials examined the effectiveness of various kinds of protein (whey, milk, casein, collagen, meat, soy, rice, oat, and others) combined with and separate from physical exercise (resistance training, aerobic exercise, and multicomponent training).