Here’s how to ‘historic’ NASA-SpaceX Demo-2 mission live from home

NASA and SpaceX are soon going to launch two astronauts to International Space Station (ISS) from the US on American rockets and spacecraft for the first time since 2011. Elon Musk’s space exploration company SpaceX will be launching its first manned mission aboard the Crew Dragon capsule carrying NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the ISS.

The mission teams have completed the final launch readiness review on Monday. NASA and SpaceX convened at the Kennedy Space Centre that the SpaceX’s Crew Dargon will lift off on a Falcon 9 rocket fro the centre’s historic Launch Complex 39A on May 27, 4:33 pm EDT (May 28, 2:03 am IST) if all goes according to the plan and if the weather cooperates.

The SpaceX Demonstration Mission 2 or SpaceX Demo-2 mission will be the first for a commercially built and operated American rocket and spacecraft to carry humans to the space station. NASA is also providing coverage of the upcoming prelaunch and launch activities for the mission.

How to watch the launch

The SpaceX Demp-2 will “Launch America” on May 27, 2020, at 1:33 pm PT that converts to May 28, 2020, at 2:03 am as per the Indian Standard Time or IST. NASA will be live streaming not only the launch but also other activities leading up to the launch. Users can watch the telecast live on NASA Television and the NASA website at http://www.nasa.gov/live.

The live stream will show a non-stop coverage of the mission starting with pre-launch activities to all the way until the Crew Dragon has docked with the ISS and Behnken and Hurley have been welcomed on board. The stream of pre-launch activities had started on May 21, 2020.

Users will also have the option to stream post-launch activities until May 29, 2020. The post-launch activities include SpaceX Demo-2’s post-flight readiness review briefing, virtual crew engagement, pre-launch briefing, and administrator countdown clock briefing, as well as a series of discussions around the launch. The stream will also show the ISS Expedition 63 crew news conference with Commander Chris Cassidy of NASA and astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley of NASA.

