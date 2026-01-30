February Full Moon 2026: When and How to See the Snow Moon

The month of February will begin with one of the most iconic views in the winter sky: the Snow Moon. The full moon in February is known as the Snow Moon, and this year the phenomenon will be observed on February 1.
The Snow Moon will be at its peak at 5.09 pm Eastern Standard Time (EST) on February 1, but it will appear full to the eye both the night before and the night after.
The best way to observe the Snow Moon is to venture outside on February 1 and gaze towards the east. As the Moon rises, it will appear larger than usual thanks to a visual trick known as the ‘moon illusion’, which makes low-hanging objects near buildings, trees, or hills seem bigger than they truly are.
This full moon takes place near the constellation Cancer, the Crab, though the Moon’s brightness will easily outshine the surrounding stars. If you stay outside a bit longer, you may also notice Jupiter shining brightly nearby in the evening sky, along with familiar winter constellations such as Orion and Gemini.
The name ‘Snow Moon’ comes from long-standing traditions in North America and Europe, where February was often the snowiest month of the year. Heavy snowfall made travel and hunting difficult, leading some communities to also call it the ‘Hungry Moon’. Other names include the ‘Storm Moon’, reflecting the rough weather that can accompany late winter.
While bright moonlight can wash out faint objects, February’s full moon is a great chance to explore lunar features with binoculars or a small telescope. The Moon’s surface, fully lit by the Sun, tells the story of its ancient past.
Australian teenagers Ymerali Ibraimi and Cooper Kose dominated the junior doubles quarter finals at the Australian Open, defeating their opponents from Colombia and USA in straight sets. However, the match was not without drama as Ibraimi accused his opponents of poor sportsmanship.