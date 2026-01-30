February Full Moon 2026: When and How to See the Snow Moon

The name ‘Snow Moon’ comes from long-standing traditions in North America and Europe, where February was often the snowiest month of the year. (Image: Unsplash)

The month of February will begin with one of the most iconic views in the winter sky: the Snow Moon. The full moon in February is known as the Snow Moon, and this year the phenomenon will be observed on February 1.

The Snow Moon will be at its peak at 5.09 pm Eastern Standard Time (EST) on February 1, but it will appear full to the eye both the night before and the night after.

The best way to observe the Snow Moon is to venture outside on February 1 and gaze towards the east. As the Moon rises, it will appear larger than usual thanks to a visual trick known as the ‘moon illusion’, which makes low-hanging objects near buildings, trees, or hills seem bigger than they truly are.