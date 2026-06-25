What is Starfall? Inside SpaceX’s secretive new return capsule

SpaceX has quietly launched Starfall, a new reusable return capsule designed to bring cargo, research and space-manufactured products back to Earth, signalling the company’s ambitions beyond rockets and satellites.
The vehicle made its debut on June 23 aboard a Falcon 9 rocket, but the mission was conducted with unusual secrecy. SpaceX ended its live webcast shortly after launch and released only limited information about the spacecraft, prompting widespread curiosity across the space industry.
According to SpaceX, Starfall is designed to provide “affordable, routine access to the microgravity environment for scientific research and in-space manufacturing.”
While official details remain scarce, information from a recent US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) environmental assessment offers a clearer picture of the spacecraft.
Starfall is a disk-shaped capsule measuring about 3.1 meters in diameter and weighing roughly 2,100 kilograms. It can carry up to 1,000 kilograms of payload, making it suitable for transporting scientific experiments, manufactured materials and other cargo to and from orbit.
Unlike SpaceX’s larger Dragon spacecraft, Starfall is not designed to carry astronauts. It also lacks a traditional propulsion system. Instead, it uses compressed inert gas for attitude control, allowing it to orient itself correctly during re-entry.
The spacecraft consists of an aluminium top section and a detachable carbon-fibre heat shield. After completing its mission in orbit, Starfall re-enters Earth’s atmosphere on a pre-planned trajectory before deploying parachutes for an ocean splashdown. Recovery teams then retrieve both the capsule and its cargo.
The FAA documents suggest SpaceX has two major goals for Starfall.
The first is enabling rapid point-to-point delivery of critical cargo through space, potentially allowing goods to travel around the globe much faster than conventional transportation methods. The second is supporting a growing commercial space manufacturing industry, where products can be created in microgravity and safely returned to Earth.
SpaceX is entering a competitive field that already includes companies such as Varda Space Industries and Outpost Space, both of which are developing return vehicles for orbital manufacturing and cargo transport.
However, SpaceX brings a major advantage: scale. With hundreds of annual launches planned through its Falcon and Starship programmes, the company could eventually deploy large fleets of Starfall capsules.
If successful, Starfall could become a key piece of infrastructure for future industries in orbit, helping transport everything from scientific samples to high-value pharmaceuticals manufactured in space.