What is Starfall? Inside SpaceX’s secretive new return capsule

SpaceX has quietly launched Starfall, a new reusable return capsule designed to bring cargo, research and space-manufactured products back to Earth, signalling the company’s ambitions beyond rockets and satellites.

The vehicle made its debut on June 23 aboard a Falcon 9 rocket, but the mission was conducted with unusual secrecy. SpaceX ended its live webcast shortly after launch and released only limited information about the spacecraft, prompting widespread curiosity across the space industry.

According to SpaceX, Starfall is designed to provide “affordable, routine access to the microgravity environment for scientific research and in-space manufacturing.”

Unlike other spacecraft

While official details remain scarce, information from a recent US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) environmental assessment offers a clearer picture of the spacecraft.