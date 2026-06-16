What is Helium-3, the $2,000/litre rare gas sparking a race to mine the Moon?

Helium-3, a rare isotope of helium, is attracting growing attention from scientists, technology companies and space startups. Despite being virtually unknown to the general public, the element is said to be one of the most valuable substances found in nature, with prices for one litre exceeding $2,000.

The main reason for the interest in Helium-3 is that the material can play a crucial role in new technological achievements, such as quantum computing and supercooling, and, eventually, in future nuclear fusion plants. Given current shortages, several private companies are exploring innovative ways to procure materials, including extracting them from the Moon.

Contrary to popular belief, Helium-3 differs from it by having one less neutron in its atomic nuclei. Most Helium-3 in today’s world is obtained via the nuclear reaction of tritium decay in nuclear weapons stockpiles.