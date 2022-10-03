scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 03, 2022

Watch NASA, SpaceX Crew-5 launch to International Space Station live

NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 mission is scheduled to launch on Wednesday, October 5. Here is what you can expect during the live stream.

NASA SpaceX Crew 5 astronautsNASA's SpaceX Crew-5 astronauts can be seen here, pictured during a dress rehearsal on Sunday, October 2.

The NASA, SpaceX Crew-5 mission launch is targeted for 12 PM EDT (9.30 PM IST) on Wednesday, October 5 from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. After launch, the Dragon spacecraft called Endurance is scheduled to dock at the International Space Station at 4.57 PM EDT on Thursday, October 6 (2.27 AM IST on Friday, October 7.)

Crew members flying on the mission include NASA astronauts Josh Cassada and Nicole Mann, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Koichi Wakata and Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina. NASA’s live stream for the launch will begin at 8.30 AM EDT (5.30 PM IST) on October 5. You can watch it in the window below or on the space agency’s website or app.

Also Read |Space news weekly recap: DART crash, Artemis 1 postponed and more

NASA, SpaceX Crew-5 launch live stream schedule

All times below are in IST

5.30 PM: NASA TV launch coverage will begin at this time. NASA will stream the entire launch, as well as docking, hatch opening and the welcome ceremony aboard the International Space Station.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
India has a $1.2 trillion plan to snatch factories from ChinaPremium
India has a $1.2 trillion plan to snatch factories from China
Express Investigation: In groundwater near a Delhi landfill, heavy metals...Premium
Express Investigation: In groundwater near a Delhi landfill, heavy metals...
Govt eyes tax breaks for more non-polluting tech in auto sectorPremium
Govt eyes tax breaks for more non-polluting tech in auto sector
Fodder inflation at 9-yr high, late rains, crop damage deepen crisisPremium
Fodder inflation at 9-yr high, late rains, crop damage deepen crisis

11 PM (approximate): This is when NASA will host a post-launch press conference. It will be attended by the following members.

Kathy Lueders: Associate Administrator, Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters
Steve Stich: Manager, Commercial Crew Program, Kennedy
Joel Montalbano: Program manager, International Space Station
Benji Reed: Senior Director, Human Spaceflight Programs, SpaceX
Hiroshi Sasaki: Vice president and director general, JAXA’s Human Spaceflight Technology Directorate
Sergei Krikalev: Executive director, Human Space Flight Programs, Roscosmos

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-10-2022 at 03:17:12 pm
Next Story

Sweden’s Svante Paabo wins 2022 Nobel Prize in Medicine

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Atmanirbharta on lips, PM Modi launches 5G services in India
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Oct 03: Latest News
Advertisement