Watch NASA, SpaceX Crew-5 launch to International Space Station live

The NASA, SpaceX Crew-5 mission launch is targeted for 12 PM EDT (9.30 PM IST) on Wednesday, October 5 from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. After launch, the Dragon spacecraft called Endurance is scheduled to dock at the International Space Station at 4.57 PM EDT on Thursday, October 6 (2.27 AM IST on Friday, October 7.)

Crew members flying on the mission include NASA astronauts Josh Cassada and Nicole Mann, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Koichi Wakata and Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina. NASA’s live stream for the launch will begin at 8.30 AM EDT (5.30 PM IST) on October 5. You can watch it in the window below or on the space agency’s website or app.

NASA, SpaceX Crew-5 launch live stream schedule

All times below are in IST

5.30 PM: NASA TV launch coverage will begin at this time. NASA will stream the entire launch, as well as docking, hatch opening and the welcome ceremony aboard the International Space Station.

11 PM (approximate): This is when NASA will host a post-launch press conference. It will be attended by the following members.

Kathy Lueders: Associate Administrator, Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters

Steve Stich: Manager, Commercial Crew Program, Kennedy

Joel Montalbano: Program manager, International Space Station

Benji Reed: Senior Director, Human Spaceflight Programs, SpaceX

Hiroshi Sasaki: Vice president and director general, JAXA’s Human Spaceflight Technology Directorate

Sergei Krikalev: Executive director, Human Space Flight Programs, Roscosmos