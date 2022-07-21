scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 21, 2022

Watch: NASA shares video showing how Apollo 11 astronauts’ tracks are still on the Moon

Nearly 50 years after Apollo 11's Moon landings, NASA has shared a video which shows that the astronauts' footsteps are still visible on Earth’s satellite.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi |
July 21, 2022 3:22:04 pm
NASA, NASA Apollo 11 landings, NASA Apollo 11, NASA Apollo 11 mission, NASA Artemis missionIt has been 50 years since the Apollo 11 landing on the Moon when humans stepped on the surface. (Screenshot from NASA's video)

It has been 50 years since the Apollo 11 landing on the Moon when humans stepped on the surface. Now, in order to commemorate the landing, NASA has shared a video which shows that the astronauts’ footsteps are still visible on Earth’s satellite. NASA posted the video on its official Twitter account, which was recorded from the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter.

The video zooms right into the landing site for the Apollo 11 mission where Neil Armstrong and Edwin ‘Buzz’ Aldrin stepped onto the Moon on July 20, 1969. The Apollo 11 mission took off from Cape Kennedy on July 16, 1969, with Armstrong, Command Module Pilot Michael Collins and Lunar Module Pilot Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin.

Check out NASA’s tweet below

NASA Artemis missions

While NASA has shared a video reminding us of the past glory, it is also getting ready to go back to the Moon with the new Artemis missions. Artemis I, which was previously named the Exploration Mission-1, will be the first integrated test of NASA’s deep space exploration systems, which includes the Orion spacecraft, Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and the ground systems at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, according to an official press statement.

Artemis 1 will test uncrewed flight– this is designed to “provide a foundation for human deep space exploration.” NASA plans to attempt the more than month-long lunar test flight with three mannequins by August 29. If the Orion spacecraft’s trip is successful, then astronauts will go aboard for a lunar loop by 2023. The Moon landings are planned for 2025.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...Premium
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...
Explained: MSP and govt panel’s taskPremium
Explained: MSP and govt panel’s task
Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJPPremium
Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP
From Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to a survey in Karnataka, a troubl...Premium
From Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to a survey in Karnataka, a troubl...

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Working as farm hand and cook, single mother of four daughters raises champion weightlifter
CWG 2022

Working as farm hand and cook, single mother of four daughters raises champion weightlifter

Martyrs' Day rally and its importance for Mamata, TMC
Explained

Martyrs' Day rally and its importance for Mamata, TMC

Italian PM resigns after key coalition allies boycott trust vote

Italian PM resigns after key coalition allies boycott trust vote

Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to survey in K'taka, a troubling view of women emerges
Opinion

Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to survey in K'taka, a troubling view of women emerges

Premium
PM Modi best administrator, India marching ahead in all fields: CIC

PM Modi best administrator, India marching ahead in all fields: CIC

Vijay pelvic-thrusts his way to glory, faces cackling Mike Tyson
Liger trailer

Vijay pelvic-thrusts his way to glory, faces cackling Mike Tyson

Dinesh Khatik, who rose from RSS, BJP ranks, eyed 'larger role'
UP MoS quits

Dinesh Khatik, who rose from RSS, BJP ranks, eyed 'larger role'

Premium
India's law on abortion
Explained

India's law on abortion

Premium
How does gapping meals impact your metabolism?

How does gapping meals impact your metabolism?

British historian attacks RRR for English villains, social media says: 'Denying colonialism a crime'

British historian attacks RRR for English villains, social media says: 'Denying colonialism a crime'

Can you guess how much Hollywood's biggest stars earn?

Can you guess how much Hollywood's biggest stars earn?

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Oppo Reno8 Pro's front screen is in this photo
Oppo Reno8, Reno8 Pro and Enco X2 launched: Here’s a closer look
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Jul 21: Latest News
Advertisement