Is washing rice before cooking good or bad? Here’s what a new study says

Washing rice does reduce levels of some important nutrients that naturally dissolve in water such as copper, iron, zinc, and vanadium. (File photo)

Most of us know to wash rice before cooking it, without questioning it. You pour it into a bowl, run water over it, watch it turn cloudy white, drain it, and repeat until the water runs clear, and then, we cook the rice.

However, most people have no idea that when you wash that rice and watch the cloudy water drain away, you are not just washing off dirt. You are also washing off nutrients, according to a report by LiveScience.

Washing rice does reduce levels of some important nutrients that naturally dissolve in water, such as copper, iron, zinc, and vanadium. These are nutrients the body needs. A small amount of each is lost each time rice is rinsed, as per the report.