scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 04, 2022

Volcano near Iceland’s main airport erupts again after pause

The eruption in an uninhabited valley is not far from Keflavik Airport, Iceland’s international air traffic hub.

By: Reuters | Reykjavik (iceland) |
August 4, 2022 12:40:03 pm
Lava spews from Fagradalsfjall volcano in Iceland as the light goes down on Wednesday Aug. 3, 2022, which is located 32 kilometers (20 miles) southwest of the capital of Reykjavik and close to the international Keflavik Airport. Authorities in Iceland say the volcano in the southwest of the country is erupting just eight months after its last eruption officially ended. (Image credit: AP/PTI)

A volcano in southwest Iceland began erupting Wednesday, the country’s meteorological authorities said — just eight months after its last eruption officially ended. The Icelandic Meteorological Office urged people not to go near the Fagradalsfjall volcano, which is located some 32 kilometers (20 miles) southwest of the capital, Reykjavik.

The eruption in an uninhabited valley is not far from Keflavik Airport, Iceland’s international air traffic hub. The airport remained open and no flights were disrupted. A live video feed from the site showed magma spewing from a narrow fissure about 100 to 200 meters (109 to 218 yards) long over a field of lava from last year’s eruption, the first on the Reykjanes Peninsula in almost 800 years.

Also Read |Water vapour sent into stratosphere by Tonga eruption could temporarily heat up Earth

Scientists had anticipated an eruption somewhere on the peninsula after a series of earthquakes over the past week indicated volcanic activity close to the crust. Volcanologist Magnus Tumi Gudmundsson told The Associated Press that the eruption appeared to be small. “But we don’t know where in the process things are at,” he said as he boarded a helicopter for a first look.

The 2021 eruption in the same area produced spectacular lava flows for several months. Hundreds of thousands people flocked to see the spectacular sight. Iceland, located above a volcanic hotspot in the North Atlantic, averages an eruption every four to five years. The most disruptive in recent times was the 2010 eruption of the Eyjafjallajokull volcano, which sent clouds of ash and dust into the atmosphere, interrupting air travel for days between Europe and North America because of concerns the ash could damage jet engines.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
More than a show: China’s exercises could help it practice an invasionPremium
More than a show: China’s exercises could help it practice an invasion
India set for Agnipath, worry in Nepal over Gorkha recruitsPremium
India set for Agnipath, worry in Nepal over Gorkha recruits
Concern in Delhi over not being part of US-led critical minerals alliancePremium
Concern in Delhi over not being part of US-led critical minerals alliance
Who will bell revadi cat? EC to Niti, Finance to RBI, why hands tiedPremium
Who will bell revadi cat? EC to Niti, Finance to RBI, why hands tied

More than 100,000 flights were grounded, stranding millions of passengers. Shares in Iceland’s flagship airline, Icelandair, rose 6% when news of the eruption broke Wednesday. Investors and residents alike had been spooked by the possibility of a much more disruptive eruption in a populated area of the peninsula.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 04-08-2022 at 12:40:03 pm

Most Popular

1

SC collegium decides: Freeze on new postings until next CJI takes over

2

Delhi Confidential: In maiden Rajya Sabha speech, PT Usha mentions two PMs - Indira Gandhi & Narendra Modi

3

Uttarakhand plans ‘Modi Circuit’ in Corbett, map is Man vs Wild episode

4

China-Taiwan tensions post-Pelosi visit, Live Updates: China begins 'illegitimate, irresponsible' live-fire military drills, says Taiwan

5

CWG 2022, Day 6 Highlights: Tejaswin Shankar wins historic Bronze, Silver for Judoka Tulika

Featured Stories

August 4, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press Bill Passed
August 4, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press Bill Passed
Supriya Chaudhuri writes: Who failed West Bengal's students?
Supriya Chaudhuri writes: Who failed West Bengal's students?
Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linked
Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linked
Explained: Two years since Beirut blast, why has no top official been hel...
Explained: Two years since Beirut blast, why has no top official been hel...
Legacy battle: To take back Thane, Uddhav pits Anand Dighe’s nephew again...
Legacy battle: To take back Thane, Uddhav pits Anand Dighe’s nephew again...
Rahul Gandhi, the new 'Lingayat' on the block
Rahul Gandhi, the new 'Lingayat' on the block
Taiwan, China, and the US — the big picture in the Indo-Pacific
An Expert Explains

Taiwan, China, and the US — the big picture in the Indo-Pacific

Premium
To take back Thane, Uddhav pits Dighe’s nephew against Shinde
Legacy battle

To take back Thane, Uddhav pits Dighe’s nephew against Shinde

Allahabad HC denies bail to journalist Siddique Kappan

Allahabad HC denies bail to journalist Siddique Kappan

The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde welcome

The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde welcome

Premium
As India strengthens its climate targets, a look at the progress so far
Explained

As India strengthens its climate targets, a look at the progress so far

OnePlus 10T review: Doing everything better than before

OnePlus 10T review: Doing everything better than before

Big B calls hosting KBC 'terrifying': 'My hands and legs shake...'

Big B calls hosting KBC 'terrifying': 'My hands and legs shake...'

Tejaswin Shankar conquers mind demons to win CWG bronze medal

Tejaswin Shankar conquers mind demons to win CWG bronze medal

With leptospirosis cases on the rise, here's everything to know about the disease
Monsoon healthcare

With leptospirosis cases on the rise, here's everything to know about the disease

Kishore Kumar, rare comedic find who 'hated every moment' of his acting career

Kishore Kumar, rare comedic find who 'hated every moment' of his acting career

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Oppo Reno8 Pro's front screen is in this photo
Oppo Reno8, Reno8 Pro and Enco X2 launched: Here’s a closer look
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Aug 04: Latest News
Advertisement