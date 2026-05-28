Scientists develop vitamin K-derived compounds that may help regenerate brain cells

The study also found that one of the compounds was able to cross the blood-brain barrier in mice, a key challenge in developing treatments for neurological disorders. (Photo- AI generated)

For most people, vitamins are nutrients found in everyday foods or bought from pharmacies. But scientists are increasingly exploring them as building blocks for developing advanced medicines.

Researchers from the Shibaura Institute of Technology have developed new vitamin K-derived compounds that may help promote neuron formation, according to a report by ScienceDaily.

The study was led by Associate Professor Yoshihisa Hirota and Professor Yoshitomo Suhara from the Department of Bioscience and Engineering and was published in the journal ACS Chemical Neuroscience.

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By combining vitamin K-related molecules with retinoic acid, a derivative of vitamin A, the researchers developed compounds that showed significantly stronger ability to convert neural stem cells into neurons compared to natural vitamin K in laboratory experiments.