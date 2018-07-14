Visible across India, total lunar eclipse on July 28

Total lunar eclipse to be observed in Dubai. (File) Total lunar eclipse to be observed in Dubai. (File)

A total lunar eclipse will occur on July 27-28 with a duration of 1 hour and 43 minutes, the Ministry of Earth Science (MoES) said Friday. The eclipse will be visible from all parts of India, it said. On July 27, the ministry noted, Mars will also be at opposition —Sun and Mars will lie opposite each other, with Earth in the middle. This occurs at an average interval of two years and two months when Mars comes closest to Earth.

“This will result in Mars coming close to the Earth, causing it to appear brighter than normal and it will be seen from evening to dawn towards the end of July. The brighter Mars will remain very close to the eclipsed Moon in the sky on July 27-28 and can be spotted very easily with the naked eye,” according to a statement from the ministry.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App