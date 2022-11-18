scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 18, 2022

Vikram-S, India’s first private rocket, lifts off from ISRO spaceport

India's maiden private rocket, Vikram-S carrying three satellites lifted off from the spaceport on Friday

Vikram-S, Vikram-S rocket, RocketThe 6-metre tall launch vehicle Vikram-S is named after Vikram Sarabhai.

India’s maiden private rocket, Vikram-S carrying three satellites lifted off from the spaceport here on Friday.

The 6-metre tall launch vehicle Vikram-S is named after Vikram Sarabhai, the father of the country’s space programme and lifted off at 11.30 am. It has been developed by Skyroot Aerospace.

The three satellites riding piggyback on the rocket are from Chennai-based start-up SpaceKidz, Andhra Pradesh-based N-SpaceTech and Armenian BazoomQ Space Research Lab. The mission is titled “Prarambh” (The beginning).   The rocket is now set to begin its descent and will splash in the Bay of Bengal, about 130km away from land.

Skyroot tweeted after the launch, “89.5 Kms peak altitude achieved. Vikram-S rocket meets all flight parameters. It’s history in the making for India.”

First published on: 18-11-2022 at 11:44:42 am
