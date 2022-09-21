View Jupiter’s closest approach to the Earth in 59 years on September 26

Jupiter is set to make its closest approach to Earth in the last 59 years according to NASA. We can expect excellent views of the gas giant on Monday, September 26, when the biggest planet in our solar system will be in opposition from the viewpoint of Earth’s surface.

“Opposition” happens when an astronomical object, in this case, Jupiter, rises in the East as the Sun sets on the west, placing the planet and the Sun on opposite sides of the Earth. With Jupiter, this opposition happens once every 13 months, when the planet will appear larger and brighter than any other time of the year. But the phenomenon on September 26 is a bit rarer.

On that day, Jupiter will make its closest approach to the Earth in the last 59 years. Neither the Earth nor Jupiter orbit the sun in perfect circles. This means that both planets will pass each other at different distances throughout the year. Jupiter’s closest approach to our planet rarely coincides with opposition, making September 26 a rare treat.

Also Read | NASA’s InSight lander detects space rocks as they slam into Mars

At the time, Jupiter will be approximately 590 million kilometres away from the Earth, which last happened in 1963. At its farthest, Jupiter is over 965 million kilometres away from Earth.

“With good binoculars, the banding (at least the central band) and three or four of the Galilean satellites (moons) should be visible. “It’s important to remember that Galileo observed these moons with 17th-century optics. One of the key needs will be a stable mount for whatever system you use,” said Adam Kobelski, a research astrophysicist at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center, in a press statement.

To see the massive planet’s Great Red Spot and bands in more detail, Kobelski recommends a large telescope; around 4-inch or larger, with filters in the green to blue range to enhance the visibility of these features.

Jupiter has 53 moons that are named but scientists have detected 79 moons in total. Its four largest moons are called the Galilean satellites, named after Galileo Galilei, who first discovered them in 1610. The four Galilean satellites are Io, Europa, Ganymede and Callisto. Using binoculars or a telescope, you should be able to observe the Galilean satellites as bright dots on either side of the gas giant.