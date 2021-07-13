scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 13, 2021
Don’t miss the Venus-Mars Moon conjunction tonight

It will be easily visible to the naked eye in the western sky soon after sunset. The next Venus-Mars conjunction will be on February 22, 2024.

By: Express Web Desk | Kochi |
Updated: July 13, 2021 1:25:43 pm
Mars-Venus ConjunctionThe two planets will be just 0.5 degrees apart or a finger’s width apart. (Indian Institute of Astrophysics)

A little after 7 pm this evening, sky gazers can witness two of Earth’s neighbours — Venus and Mars — close to each other. This event is called ‘planetary conjunction’and the planets can be spotted by their brightness. Venus will be brighter than Mars appearing in dazzling white, while Mars can be seen in a ruby red colour.

It will be easily visible to the naked eye in the western sky soon after sunset. The two planets will be just 0.5 degrees apart or a finger’s width apart. Along with the planets, you will be able to see a thin, dimly lit crescent Moon. From tomorrow, Venus will continue moving to the left each evening, away from Mars.

Venus and Mars will be a mere half-degree apart, or about the width of an index finger at arm’s length. (NASA/JPL-Caltech)

Pune-based Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) and Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IAA), Bengaluru, have invited photographic entries of the event, the best of which will be published by the institutes.

The last Venus-Mars conjunction occurred on August 24, 2019, and the next will be on February 22, 2024.

Last month, NASA announced two missions to Venus, called DAVINCI+ and VERITAS. NASA is expected to allot $500 million to each of these missions that will launch between 2028-2030.

Don’t miss it!

