Venus and a slender crescent moon to pair up after sunset tonight: How to watch on May 18 

Star gazers and observers on Monday, May 18, can witness the brilliant Venus shining alongside the slender crescent moon, 2.1 days past the new moon, illuminating at only 7 per cent.

Despite the distance between the two objects, they rarely fail to turn heads when they appear in proximity. To observe the distance and witness the magic unfold of a pairing in the dusk, clench your fist at arm’s length, measuring 10 degrees. On Monday evening, you will witness the moon sitting about three degrees to Venus’s right, or one-third of the fist-width gap.

Venus currently sets around 10:50 pm local daylight time. The second week of June marks the peak when the planet reaches its current evening, a point at which it remains above the horizon until 11 pm. It then descends below the ecliptic plane from the observer’s perspective.