Toggle Menu Sections
US science envoy in India from tomorrow to strengthen bilateral cooperation in spacehttps://indianexpress.com/article/technology/science/us-science-envoy-in-india-from-tomorrow-to-strengthen-bilateral-cooperation-in-space-5612558/

US science envoy in India from tomorrow to strengthen bilateral cooperation in space

During the visit, Major General Charles Frank Bolden Jr will engage with scientists from ISROand others in the space technology community in Bengaluru, as well as government officials, academics, and civil society,

US science envoy in India from tomorrow to strengthen bilateral cooperation in space
US science envoy for space Major General Charles Frank Bolden Jr. (Source: NASA)

US science envoy for space Major General Charles Frank Bolden Jr will arrive here tomorrow on a three-day visit to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in space.

During the visit, he will engage with scientists from Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and others in the space technology community in Bengaluru, as well as government officials, academics, and civil society, according to a statement released by the US embassy in Delhi.

While in New Delhi on March 8, Bolden will participate in a roundtable on the ‘Future of International Space Cooperation: Human Space Flight – Opportunities and Challenges’ at the Observer Research Foundation (ORF), as well as a roundtable on space and space commercialization at the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), the statement said.

The statement said the visit aims to further strengthen the cooperation of the two countries in space.

Advertising

Bolden, a former astronaut, recently retired from service as the twelfth Administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 'Haptic baton' offers new ray of hope for visually impaired musicians
2 Scientists gave mice 'night vision' with nanoparticles injection
3 Space X's Dragon capsule docks at Interational Space Station with dummy aboard