US Navy confirms presence of UFOs spotted in videos released two years ago

The US Navy has confirmed the video footages that sighted UFO in December 2017. Though the officials said that they did not know what the objects are, they also did not give any hints, CNN has reported.

The objects which were seen in the three video clips of declassified military footage are termed as “unidentified aerial phenomena”, the report said quoting US Navy spokesperson Joe Gradisher.

As per the report, the video clips that were released between December 2017 to March 2018 by a Youtube channel called To The Stars Academy of Arts & Sciences, showed fast-moving irregular shaped objects that were captured through advanced infrared sensors.

In the video footage that was taken in 2004, it is seen that the sensors have locked a target that is flying ahead of the military aircraft, suddenly the target is seen flying towards the left side so quickly that the sensors are unable to relocate it.

The report explained that the transparency regarding UAP is done by the US Navy so as to encourage its trainees to report any “incursions” which they spot in the airfield that can threaten the safety of pilots.

“Those incursions present a safety hazard to the safe flight of our aviators and the security of our operations,” the report said quoting Gradisher.

The public video clips only capture a fraction of the incursions that are frequently seen in training ranges of the Navy.

“For many years, our aviators didn’t report these incursions because of the stigma attached to previous terminology and theories about what may or may not be in those videos,” Gradisher told CNN.

He added that the only way to know what those UAP are is by encouraging trainees to report them whenever they spot them on the air.